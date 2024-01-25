Eagles coach Nick Sirianni says he must "re-prove" himself

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

St. Nick lost his halo but is keeping his job.

Driving the news: Embattled Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni is returning for a fourth season despite the team's late-season collapse, the organization said Wednesday during a news conference.

There was speculation that owner Jeff Lurie would fire Sirianni because of the team's 1-6 skid, including a first-round playoff exit following a 10-1 start.

Why it matters: Now that Sirianni is officially sticking around, the organization can focus on an offseason of change.

Driving the news: The Eagles confirmed several coaching fires, including offensive and defensive coordinators Brian Johnson and Sean Desai and defensive assistant Matt Patricia.

They may also fine-tune the roster, general manager Howie Roseman said.

Sirianni said some other position coaches could find themselves out of jobs after he finishes his offseason evaluations.

The big picture: Despite the clamoring from some fans and pundits for Sirianni to lose his job, Roseman said the organization looked at the "big picture" rather than focusing on how the season ended.

In three years, Sirianni has compiled the best regular-season record among head coaches in franchise history and led the team to the playoffs each year, including a trip to the Super Bowl in 2023.

The team was saddened and "shell shocked" by how a season with so much promise ended, Roseman said.

What they're saying: "How can we move forward together?" Roseman said. "It is hard to find [a head coach] who can do those sort of things."

What we're watching: Finding new offensive and defensive coordinators is now Sirianni's most pressing priority.

Former Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio is reportedly close to striking a deal to become the Eagles' next defensive coordinator, per ESPN.

Flashback: The Eagles lost both top coordinators to head coaching jobs following the Super Bowl — Shane Steichen to the Colts and Jonathan Gannon to the Cardinals.

What happened: Johnson became the new offensive coordinator but couldn't replicate the team's success.

They dropped from No. 3 to No. 7 in points scored this year, per the Inquirer.

Sirianni said on Wednesday the offense, led by QB Jalen Hurts, looked "stale" at the end of the season.

He stood firm on his decision to demote defensive coordinator Desai in favor of Patricia in December, saying he felt it was the right call at the time.

The bottom line: "How do I re-prove myself as a young coach?" Sirianni said about the team's historic collapse.