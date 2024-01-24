New businesses on the rise in Philadelphia but restaurants still recovering

Data: Yelp; Chart: Axios Visuals

New business listings in the Philadelphia metro area jumped 52% between 2019 and 2023 — but new restaurant listings tumbled by 3%, per new Yelp data.

Why it matters: Despite the slowdown in openings, Philadelphia's restaurants were on a tear last year.

Spots like Kalaya and Honeysuckle Provisions were mentioned on best-of lists compiled by the New York Times and Eater.

Yes, but: Somehow, we're still getting snubbed. Not a single local restaurant made Yelp's top 100 restaurants list for 2024!

By the numbers: 13,254 local businesses were newly listed on Yelp in 2023, up from 8,715 in 2019.

Zoom out: Pennsylvania saw about 12.9 new restaurants listed on Yelp per 100,000 people, per the data.

The 1,672 new restaurant listings statewide was a 12.4% jump from 2022.

The big picture: Nationally, the restaurant industry is showing signs of life after a brutal stretch brought on by the pandemic, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report.

Nearly 53,800 restaurants opened their doors across the country last year, up 10% from 2022 and 2% from 2019, meaning there's been a slight increase in openings compared to pre-pandemic times.

What they're saying: Ben Fileccia of the Pennsylvania Restaurant & Lodging Association tells Axios that 2023 was still a "recovery year" for restaurateurs learning to navigate the post-pandemic industry.

"We're seeing a complete rebound now that people have figured out the equation," he says, adding he expects to see an "explosion of new restaurants" this year.

By the numbers: At least 75 new restaurants, many from established restaurateurs, are expected to open in Philly this year, per the Inquirer.

Fileccia tells Axios that's the most he can recall in years.

The bottom line: If the new nationwide Yelp data is any indication, maybe COVID-19's impact on the restaurant business was something like a wildfire, clearing out space for new growth in a changed environment.