Meet Philadelphia's new police commissioner

Kevin Bethel is expected to be named Philadelphia police commissioner at a news conference Wednesday, according to reports. Why it matters: It's Mayor-elect Cherelle Parker's first appointment since winning the general election earlier this month.

Driving the news: Bethel, a former city police deputy commissioner, takes over the nation's fourth-largest police department as it struggles with staffing shortages while also trying to contain a sweeping gun violence epidemic.

Parker will officially introduce Bethel on Wednesday. The move comes after she considered several candidates, including interim police commissioner John Stanford, per the Inquirer.

Zoom in: Bethel served as chief of school safety for the School District of Philadelphia, where he focused on implementing a data-driven approach to youth gun violence and diversion programs that reduced the number of students arrested for offenses committed at school.

Before that, he spent decades rising through Philadelphia's police department and served as former commissioner Charles Ramsey's right-hand man.

What they're saying: Parker's camp declined to comment to Axios. She previously said that she wanted someone in the role who knew their way around the city and had the support of rank-and-file officers, per the Inquirer.

Parker pledged during her campaign to hire hundreds of cops and embrace tougher police tactics, such as stop-and-frisk and possibly deploying the National Guard in Kensington.

Plus: The city school district declined to comment about who would replace Bethel, as Parker hasn't officially announced her choice yet.

Flashback: The incoming mayor was always expected to tap a new top cop. However, the position opened in September after Danielle Outlaw abruptly resigned to take a job with the Port Authority of New York and New Jersey.

Stanford has served as interim police commissioner since then, navigating the department through difficult circumstances, including the killing of a police officer at the Philadelphia International Airport in October.

What we're watching: Bethel must work with a new police union president to rebuild any strained relationships with the rank-and-file.