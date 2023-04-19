Violence has repeatedly visited the doorsteps of Philadelphia’s schools, with more than 100 students already having been shot this school year — about a fifth fatally.

Driving the news: Kevin Bethel, Philadelphia’s school safety chief, wants to take a data-driven approach to youth gun violence, examining five years' worth of figures and trends plus soliciting insights from student victims and perpetrators.

The deep dive — gathered with the help of a fellowship from the Stoneleigh Foundation — could enhance future safety measures, such as deciding where to set up additional "safe corridors" with extra supervision for students while they commute, Bethel said Monday during a City Council hearing on the crisis.

“It’s not 240 schools being impacted,” he told council members. “We’re going to be looking at the touchpoint[s].”

State of play: Most students were shot within two miles of school and typically before 5:30pm, Bethel said.

Simon Gratz High School Mastery Charter in Nicetown has had nearly a dozen students from 10 different zip codes shot this school year, including a 15-year-old killed last month on the way to class, per Bethel.

Zoom in: Many youth carry guns for protection because they don’t feel safe going to school or walking city streets, some advocates and young people say.

“You can die by living the right life,” Tyler McDaniels, a 19-year-old from West Philly who was shot and also was on house arrest at 14, said at the hearing.

Between the lines: Police diversion — providing services to students who get in trouble rather than arresting them — has been a helpful tool for school officials trying to reach at-risk youths.

Since adopting the program in 2014, the district has seen a 84% reduction in students arrested for offenses committed at school.

The big picture: The number of youths arrested in Philadelphia actually declined by 69% between 2012 and 2021, according to Robert Listenbee, Philadelphia’s first assistant district attorney.

What's next: Listenbee said his office is releasing a report in May that partly looks at the recidivism rate in the juvenile justice system.