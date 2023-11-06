Pennsylvania's violent crime rate declines

Share on email (opens in new window)

Data: FBI; Note: 2021 data was removed and estimated due to a low number of agencies reporting that year; Chart: Axios Visuals

Pennsylvania's violent crime rate dropped nearly 9% last year from what it was in 2019.

Driving the news: There were 279.9 violent crimes for every 100,000 people in Pennsylvania in 2022, Axios' Alex Fitzpatrick and Kavya Beheraj report from recently released FBI crime data.

That's down 21% from 2012.

Be smart: These are only reported crimes. Some incidents go unreported, but it's impossible to calculate that reporting gap accurately.

Of note: Changes in how crime info is reported to the FBI muddied the 2021 data, making it impossible to draw definite 2021-2022 year-over-year conclusions.

Philly was among several major police departments that previously failed to report or didn't fully report their 2021 crime data as the Justice Department moved to a new reporting system, called the National Incident-Based Reporting System (NIBRS).

For its 2022 report, the FBI combined NIBRS data with submissions using an older system, resulting in nationally representative data, the agency says.

The big picture: The national rate of violent crime was essentially flat between 2019 and 2022, while that of property crime decreased.

Violent crime went from 380.8 reports per 100,000 people to 380.7 reports (down .03%), while property crime went from 2,130.6 to 1,954.4 (down 8.3%).

Zoom in: Per police data, Philadelphia reported a slight uptick in violent crime over the same period, from about 15,100 incidents in 2019 to more than 15,220 in 2022.

What they're saying: Police say that violent crime leveled off this year after the city eclipsed 500 homicides in 2021 and 2022.

Philly has had a 20% reduction in homicides in 2023 compared to the same time last year.

Yes, but: There was a 31% rise in property crimes in 2022 — and a nearly 40% increase compared with 2019, per police data.