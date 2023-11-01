Share on email (opens in new window)

James Harden turned his back on Philly. Photo: David Dow/NBAE via Getty Images

James Harden is going back to Cali.

Driving the news: The 76ers offloaded the disgruntled guard in what ESPN called a "blockbuster" trade with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The Clips also got P.J. Tucker and Filip Petrusev in return for veterans Marcus Morris, Robert Covington, Nic Batum and KJ Martin, plus two first-round draft picks and several other future picks.

Why it matters: The Harden soap opera is over and the Sixers can focus on playing basketball.

Flashback: The teams had been trying to complete a deal since Harden said he wanted out of Philly this summer after opting into a $35.6 million player option.

Harden then called 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey a "liar" during a promotional tour in China and later claimed their relationship was irreparable.

He hasn't played yet this season and was in street clothes for the Sixers' home opener against Portland.

What they're saying: CBS Sports' Sam Quinn gave the Sixers high marks in the trade, writing they're still the third-best team in the Eastern Conference even without Harden.

"This version of the 76ers [was] never going to win a championship," he wrote.

The bottom line: Harden lost most of the Philadelphia faithful with how he handled his exit.

One local columnist suggested Harden was as "valuable as a 20-year-old jock strap" and that the team was better off paying him to stay away.

What we're watching: Without the ball-dominant Harden around, the Sixers hope guard Tyrese Maxey blossoms into a star.