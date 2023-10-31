Share on email (opens in new window)

Images: Courtesy of Philadelphia's Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy

The city selected a winning design Monday for the new Harriet Tubman statue at Philadelphia's City Hall.

Why it matters: The statue will be the first of a historic Black woman figure in the city's vast public art collection.

Driving the news: Alvin Pettit's design — A Higher Power: The Call of a Freedom Fighter — will be placed at the northeast apron of City Hall.

The African American Historic Statue Advisory Committee considered five semifinalist designs, though one artist later dropped out.

The statue was commissioned for $500,000.

Flashback: Public calls for a permanent Tubman installation grew last year after a traveling statue of the famed abolitionist was placed outside City Hall in early 2022.

Controversy erupted after the city commissioned a permanent Tubman statue from a white artist without offering other artists, including artists of color, to be considered.

The city reversed course and held an open call for designs last year.

By the numbers: Nearly 3,000 responses were submitted to the city's online survey on the design selection.

Details: The statue will be 13.5 feet tall and depict Tubman in a prayer-like position with clenched fists in an oversized jacket and with a rifle on her back.

At her feet will be broken shackles and a Confederate flag.

Renderings of the statue in front of City Hall.

What they're saying: The design flips the typical historic narrative on Tubman — who is commonly depicted on the run — by showing her as a conqueror, Pettit said during a news conference Monday.

"This woman was also a soldier, a scout, a Union spy, a military strategist and a war hero," he said.

Mayor Jim Kenney added that Pettit's design "depicts Harriet Tubman's likeness, evokes her power and reminds us of her leadership — because Harriet Tubman was badass."

What's next: Installation of the statue begins between the summer of 2024 and early 2025, per the city's Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy.