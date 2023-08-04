First look: Philadelphia's Harriet Tubman statue semi-finalists

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

The city has unveiled the five semi-finalist designs for a new statue dedicated to Harriet Tubman at Philadelphia's City Hall.

Why it matters: The Tubman statue will be the first statue of a historic African American woman figure in the city's public art collection.

Here are the designs:

Vinnie Bagwell's "Harriet Tubman, City of Liberty"

Courtesy of Philadelphia's Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy

Richard Blake, title TBD

Courtesy of Philadelphia's Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy

Tanda Francis' "Together in Freedom"

Courtesy of Philadelphia's Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy

Alvin Pettit, title TBD

Courtesy of Philadelphia's Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy

Basil Watson's "Keep Going"

Courtesy of Philadelphia's Office of Arts, Culture and the Creative Economy

What's next: An online survey will remain open through Sept. 1 to allow people to rank their favorite designs and provide comments.