37 mins ago - News
First look: Philadelphia's Harriet Tubman statue semi-finalists
The city has unveiled the five semi-finalist designs for a new statue dedicated to Harriet Tubman at Philadelphia's City Hall.
Why it matters: The Tubman statue will be the first statue of a historic African American woman figure in the city's public art collection.
Here are the designs:
Vinnie Bagwell's "Harriet Tubman, City of Liberty"
Richard Blake, title TBD
Tanda Francis' "Together in Freedom"
Alvin Pettit, title TBD
Basil Watson's "Keep Going"
What's next: An online survey will remain open through Sept. 1 to allow people to rank their favorite designs and provide comments.
- An advisory committee will use the survey results and other criteria to select the winner, to be revealed in October.
