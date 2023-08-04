37 mins ago - News

First look: Philadelphia's Harriet Tubman statue semi-finalists

Mike D'Onofrio

The city has unveiled the five semi-finalist designs for a new statue dedicated to Harriet Tubman at Philadelphia's City Hall.

Why it matters: The Tubman statue will be the first statue of a historic African American woman figure in the city's public art collection.

Here are the designs:

Vinnie Bagwell's "Harriet Tubman, City of Liberty"

Richard Blake, title TBD

Tanda Francis' "Together in Freedom"

Alvin Pettit, title TBD

Basil Watson's "Keep Going"

What's next: An online survey will remain open through Sept. 1 to allow people to rank their favorite designs and provide comments.

  • An advisory committee will use the survey results and other criteria to select the winner, to be revealed in October.
