Traveling Harriet Tubman sculpture comes to Philadelphia City Hall

Philadelphia will unveil a traveling 9-foot sculpture of Harriet Tubman at City Hall Tuesday.

Why it matters: "Harriet Tubman — The Journey to Freedom" will be temporarily on display in the city through March 31 as a celebration of the historical figure's 200th birthday, Black History Month and Women's History Month.

What's happening: The city is partnering with local cultural groups to put on more than 30 programs over the next 10 weeks dedicated to honoring Tubman's legacy.

Between the lines: Tubman escaped from slavery in Maryland and fled to Philadelphia. She's estimated to have made at least 13 trips back to help others escape via the Underground Railroad.

She also famously spoke from the pulpit at Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church during her time in Philly.

Zoom out: Wesley Wofford's sculpture has been traveling around the country since 2020.