Traveling Harriet Tubman sculpture comes to Philadelphia City Hall

Taylor Allen
A statue of Harriet Tubman
The statue of Harriet Tubman will remain on display outside Philadelphia City Hall through March. Photo courtesy of Wofford Sculpture Studio

Philadelphia will unveil a traveling 9-foot sculpture of Harriet Tubman at City Hall Tuesday.

Why it matters: "Harriet Tubman — The Journey to Freedom" will be temporarily on display in the city through March 31 as a celebration of the historical figure's 200th birthday, Black History Month and Women's History Month.

What's happening: The city is partnering with local cultural groups to put on more than 30 programs over the next 10 weeks dedicated to honoring Tubman's legacy.

Between the lines: Tubman escaped from slavery in Maryland and fled to Philadelphia. She's estimated to have made at least 13 trips back to help others escape via the Underground Railroad.

  • She also famously spoke from the pulpit at Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church during her time in Philly.

Zoom out: Wesley Wofford's sculpture has been traveling around the country since 2020.

  • Right before it came to Philly, the artwork was in Sylva, North Carolina.
  • Other notable locations include: Cape May, New Jersey; Haverstraw, New York; and Halifax, North Carolina.
