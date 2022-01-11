Traveling Harriet Tubman sculpture comes to Philadelphia City Hall
Philadelphia will unveil a traveling 9-foot sculpture of Harriet Tubman at City Hall Tuesday.
Why it matters: "Harriet Tubman — The Journey to Freedom" will be temporarily on display in the city through March 31 as a celebration of the historical figure's 200th birthday, Black History Month and Women's History Month.
What's happening: The city is partnering with local cultural groups to put on more than 30 programs over the next 10 weeks dedicated to honoring Tubman's legacy.
Between the lines: Tubman escaped from slavery in Maryland and fled to Philadelphia. She's estimated to have made at least 13 trips back to help others escape via the Underground Railroad.
- She also famously spoke from the pulpit at Mother Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church during her time in Philly.
Zoom out: Wesley Wofford's sculpture has been traveling around the country since 2020.
- Right before it came to Philly, the artwork was in Sylva, North Carolina.
- Other notable locations include: Cape May, New Jersey; Haverstraw, New York; and Halifax, North Carolina.
