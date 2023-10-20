Haunted houses in the Philadelphia area for Halloween thrills

If you scare easily, you might want to look away.

Yes, but: If you're looking for hair-raising fun that'll get your blood pumping and your adrenaline rushing, check out one of these haunted housed in the Philly area:

The Bates Motel in Delco made CNN's top 10 list of best haunted house attractions. It bills itself as an "incredible display of terror and mayhem this side of Hollywood."

Detailed sets feature monsters and "more pyrotechnics than a Kiss concert." Plus, the 25-minute haunted hayride through the Arasapha Farm is pure terror.

Walk the Revenge of the Scarecrows Haunted Corn Trail, which has a bunch of animatronic monsters and actors lurking around every corner. Tickets: $40+

🧠 Be smart: The action is loud and intense, and probably not a good idea for kids.

Thrillist calls it one of the country's "creepiest, demented, most disturbing — but also fun — Halloween festivals" right in our backyard.

The historic prison that once housed gangster Al Capone opens up the cell blocks for frights and delights every Halloween.

There's five haunted houses across the 11-acre prison, including a 3D one described as a "murky neon jungle where nothing is quite as it seems" and a crypt of bloodthirsty vampires.

If you're looking for some thrills in the 'burbs, Sleepy Hollow has three attractions on the 230-acre farm in Newtown.

Their hayride is one of the longest in the area, navigating through the woods, pumpkin patches and cornfields.

Plus: House in the Hollow inside the Malfate Manor is considered the "most haunted" in Bucks County. Tickets: $19 each, or $38 for house, hayride and field.

The Warrington farm has three haunted attractions, including a hayride that'll take you to the gates of hell. All tickets sold on site.