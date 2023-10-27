Why haunted houses can be social equalizers

Haunted houses are high-reactivity zones where jump scares are encouraged and yelling is allowed — a social equalizer for all who dare enter.

The big picture: Some enthusiasts with ADHD or autism may feel scary-good about haunted houses, says Greg Siegle, who is researching autism and threat reactivity systems at the University of Pittsburgh.

They are places where people with ADHD or autism, who often find themselves masking their naturally big reactions, are free to let their emotions loose.

What they're saying: "Looking at the eyes of creatures and haunted houses is scary for everyone," says Siegle, who is autistic and a haunted house fan.

Haunted houses might feel freeing for those with ADHD, for additional reasons, he says.

ADHD is characterized by an attention system that can flip from one thing to the next in a distressing way, making it hard to pay attention to one thing, Siegle tells Axios.

But in a haunted house, a zombie might scream in your face and a bright light probably shows you where to go, so "your attention is going to be grasped," Siegle says.

And after a haunted house, certain brain systems shut down "and all of the flitting that ADHD people do, that shuts down, and I think a lot of the experience of being ADHD might go away for a little while."

Yes, but: Reactions to horror can be different for everyone — and not every person with ADHD or autism will enjoy a haunted house.

Our thought bubble: Siegle's insight rings true for me — a haunted house lover with mild ADHD.

The morning after attending Halloween Horror Nights, I interviewed Siegle and noticed that my usually all-over-the-place brain was much quieter, and I wasn't anxious about our interview.

I also realized that the first haunted house I visited felt much scarier than the last one, suggesting that my brain got less reactive later in the night.

The bottom line: Siegle says society, in general, could learn from haunts how to create environments where all takers are on a level playing field.