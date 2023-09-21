Halloween Horror Nights is back at Universal Studios Orlando, and there are a few things to know in order to get more "boo" for your buck.

What's happening: Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) goes through Nov. 4, and requires separate tickets starting at $79.99.

HHN features "scare zones" (where costumed actors can come up to you on stilts or with chainsaws while you're walking the park), live entertainment (with literal nightmare fuel), themed food and merchandise and — most importantly — haunted houses.

There are houses with original new stories and also houses inspired by Universal franchises.

To help you fit the right amount of terror into your trip, here are my picks:

Most all-out fun: Universal Monsters: Unmasked

Moody candlelit halls , performers appearing unexpectedly and classic characters (like the Phantom of the Opera and Invisible Man) that make you nostalgic — before you're screaming again.

, performers appearing unexpectedly and classic characters (like the Phantom of the Opera and Invisible Man) that make you nostalgic — before you're screaming again. Gory highlight: A combination of props and people made it look like a victim had their insides ripped out by a monster.

Best 2023 update: "Stranger Things"

Yes, "Stranger Things" haunted houses have been at Universal for years, but this one had the highest-quality set design and most intense eye contact from actors, inspired by iconic scenes from the last season.

have been at Universal for years, but this one had the highest-quality set design and most intense eye contact from actors, inspired by iconic scenes from the last season. Frightening sounds: The "Stranger Things" theme song and shouts of "Chrissy, wake up!" start things off thrillingly.

Missable: Chucky: Ultimate Kill Count

If you've seen one Chucky doll, it feels like you've seen them all — and this haunted house didn't have as much variety as the others.

That said, there were some funny animatronics that earned laughs, if not shrieks.

Thought bubble: It's worth considering express passes if you want to see more than two or three houses during your visit and you're willing to splurge on a Halloween treat (they start at $139.99).