It's Friday the 13th during Halloween month — and if that horrifies or excites you, there's likely a good reason why.

Why it matters: Whether a scary movie makes you feel good or bad depends largely on your early experiences and the context of feeling that intensity.

What's happening: A perceived threat — like a horror movie jump scare — can activate the body's automatic fight-or-flight response.

That means the sympathetic nervous system ramps up, leading to increased endorphins and "all of these different neurochemicals that … are trying to help us survive," says sociologist and author Margee Kerr.

"While that's the general experience of most humans, it does vary between people and even within the same person — and a lot of that variation can be explained by personal experience and history," Kerr tells Axios.

Between the lines: The physical sensation of your pulse racing and your body's stress response taking over can range from feeling awesome or awful, depending on your perspective.

If as a child you dressed up with friends, ate candy and went to Halloween events, "you've got lots of these different environmental context cues that tell you that in this situation, [the fear response] feels good," Kerr says.

But if you had a similar physiological response in the past to a truly life-threatening situation, you might want to avoid being scared at all costs, she says.

Something that can help if you do feel uncomfortable: holding someone's hand.

Research suggests that when loved ones hold hands, loud sounds and stressful situations don't seem as bad.

"You even get a benefit when it's a stranger … just skin-to-skin contact is so powerful," Kerr says.

Of note: If you're wondering why screaming is part of many people's scary-movie response, Kerr says there are theories.