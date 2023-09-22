2 hours ago - Food and Drink

New restaurants to watch in Philadelphia this fall

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration of repeating dinner plate emojis with smiley faces on them.

Illustration: Maura Losch/Axios

A host of new restaurants are taking their first orders in Philly this fall.

Why it matters: The city's food scene has been on a tear — raking in awards and top mentions — while showing no signs of slowing down.

We're psyched to see so many restaurants, bakeries, pizzerias and bars opening before the year's done.

  • Here are some we're keeping an eye on:

What's new

🍕 Eda's Pizzeria: You can grab a New Haven-inspired pizza — i.e. thin crust — now at this Roxborough joint located inside Lucky's Trading Co.

Greenstreet Coffee Co.: The small-scale roaster has already opened its new retail shop in Point Breeze.

What's coming

🇵🇭 Baby's Kusina + Market: This popular Filipino food pop-up is moving on up to a brick-and-mortar shop soon in Brewerytown that includes a café and marketplace with locally grown produce.

🦴 The Boozy Mutt: A Fairmount bar and restaurant that will be pooch-friendly and include a dog park when it opens later this year.

🎮 Barcade: The popular Fishtown video game den and bar is expected to open soon in Center City.

🍺 Two Locals Brewing Co.: The city's first Black-owned brewery and taproom is coming to West Philly in the fall.

🥩 SIN Philadelphia: This upscale Italian steakhouse — SIN stands for Steak Italian Nightlife — is guaranteeing guests "vibe dining" in trendy Northern Liberties come October.

🌮 Hi-Lo Taco Co.: A popular Fishtown pop-up will open a restaurant in the fall featuring homemade tortillas and pit-smoked meats and vegetables in Center City.

🐟 Loch Bar: An upscale seafood restaurant and raw bar will soon set up shop inside the Arthaus building on Broad Street in Center City.

🇰🇷 Seaforest Bake Shop: This South Philly café and bakery will specialize in Korean goodies when it opens before the end of the year.

🧠 Be smart: Don't forget about old favorites like High Street Philly, which reopened this week, and Jim's South St. Steaks, which will open its larger space later this year.

Go deeper: Find new restaurant listings on the Inquirer, Eater Philadelphia, and Visit Philadelphia.

