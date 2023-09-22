Share on email (opens in new window)

A host of new restaurants are taking their first orders in Philly this fall.

Why it matters: The city's food scene has been on a tear — raking in awards and top mentions — while showing no signs of slowing down.

We're psyched to see so many restaurants, bakeries, pizzerias and bars opening before the year's done.

Here are some we're keeping an eye on:

What's new

🍕 Eda's Pizzeria: You can grab a New Haven-inspired pizza — i.e. thin crust — now at this Roxborough joint located inside Lucky's Trading Co.

☕ Greenstreet Coffee Co.: The small-scale roaster has already opened its new retail shop in Point Breeze.

What's coming

🇵🇭 Baby's Kusina + Market: This popular Filipino food pop-up is moving on up to a brick-and-mortar shop soon in Brewerytown that includes a café and marketplace with locally grown produce.

🦴 The Boozy Mutt: A Fairmount bar and restaurant that will be pooch-friendly and include a dog park when it opens later this year.

🎮 Barcade: The popular Fishtown video game den and bar is expected to open soon in Center City.

🍺 Two Locals Brewing Co.: The city's first Black-owned brewery and taproom is coming to West Philly in the fall.

🥩 SIN Philadelphia: This upscale Italian steakhouse — SIN stands for Steak Italian Nightlife — is guaranteeing guests "vibe dining" in trendy Northern Liberties come October.

🌮 Hi-Lo Taco Co.: A popular Fishtown pop-up will open a restaurant in the fall featuring homemade tortillas and pit-smoked meats and vegetables in Center City.

🐟 Loch Bar: An upscale seafood restaurant and raw bar will soon set up shop inside the Arthaus building on Broad Street in Center City.

🇰🇷 Seaforest Bake Shop: This South Philly café and bakery will specialize in Korean goodies when it opens before the end of the year.

🧠 Be smart: Don't forget about old favorites like High Street Philly, which reopened this week, and Jim's South St. Steaks, which will open its larger space later this year.

Go deeper: Find new restaurant listings on the Inquirer, Eater Philadelphia, and Visit Philadelphia.