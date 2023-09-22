New restaurants to watch in Philadelphia this fall
A host of new restaurants are taking their first orders in Philly this fall.
Why it matters: The city's food scene has been on a tear — raking in awards and top mentions — while showing no signs of slowing down.
We're psyched to see so many restaurants, bakeries, pizzerias and bars opening before the year's done.
- Here are some we're keeping an eye on:
What's new
🍕 Eda's Pizzeria: You can grab a New Haven-inspired pizza — i.e. thin crust — now at this Roxborough joint located inside Lucky's Trading Co.
☕ Greenstreet Coffee Co.: The small-scale roaster has already opened its new retail shop in Point Breeze.
What's coming
🇵🇭 Baby's Kusina + Market: This popular Filipino food pop-up is moving on up to a brick-and-mortar shop soon in Brewerytown that includes a café and marketplace with locally grown produce.
🦴 The Boozy Mutt: A Fairmount bar and restaurant that will be pooch-friendly and include a dog park when it opens later this year.
🎮 Barcade: The popular Fishtown video game den and bar is expected to open soon in Center City.
🍺 Two Locals Brewing Co.: The city's first Black-owned brewery and taproom is coming to West Philly in the fall.
🥩 SIN Philadelphia: This upscale Italian steakhouse — SIN stands for Steak Italian Nightlife — is guaranteeing guests "vibe dining" in trendy Northern Liberties come October.
🌮 Hi-Lo Taco Co.: A popular Fishtown pop-up will open a restaurant in the fall featuring homemade tortillas and pit-smoked meats and vegetables in Center City.
🐟 Loch Bar: An upscale seafood restaurant and raw bar will soon set up shop inside the Arthaus building on Broad Street in Center City.
🇰🇷 Seaforest Bake Shop: This South Philly café and bakery will specialize in Korean goodies when it opens before the end of the year.
🧠 Be smart: Don't forget about old favorites like High Street Philly, which reopened this week, and Jim's South St. Steaks, which will open its larger space later this year.
Go deeper: Find new restaurant listings on the Inquirer, Eater Philadelphia, and Visit Philadelphia.
