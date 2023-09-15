2 hours ago - Food and Drink

Pietramala and Heavy Metal Sausage named among best new restaurants

Mike D'Onofrio
A pair of Philadelphia restaurants were named to Bon Appétit's Best New Restaurants of 2023.

The big picture: It's a golden age for the city's restaurant and bar scene.

  • Plus, being on the list brings prestige to businesses and makes them a must-try for locals and tourists alike.

What's happening: The magazine expanded its annual list to include two dozen restaurants from coast to coast, including:

Zoom in: Pietramala is "post-'vegan'; it's beyond 'plant-based'; it's smart and fun and craveable in equal measure," per Bon Appétit.

Meanwhile, Heavy Metal Sausage transforms from a neighborhood butcher and sandwich shop into a restaurant twice a week for trattoria fare.

Of note: Heavy Metal Sausage was a James Beard Foundation semi-finalist for best new restaurant this year.

🐷 Be smart: Try the pig's head lasagna at Heavy Metal Sausage, which was named among the best dishes list at new restaurants this year.

