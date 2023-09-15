Pietramala and Heavy Metal Sausage named among best new restaurants

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

A pair of Philadelphia restaurants were named to Bon Appétit's Best New Restaurants of 2023.

The big picture: It's a golden age for the city's restaurant and bar scene.

Plus, being on the list brings prestige to businesses and makes them a must-try for locals and tourists alike.

What's happening: The magazine expanded its annual list to include two dozen restaurants from coast to coast, including:

Pietramala in Northern Liberties and Heavy Metal Sausage in South Philly.

Zoom in: Pietramala is "post-'vegan'; it's beyond 'plant-based'; it's smart and fun and craveable in equal measure," per Bon Appétit.

Meanwhile, Heavy Metal Sausage transforms from a neighborhood butcher and sandwich shop into a restaurant twice a week for trattoria fare.

Of note: Heavy Metal Sausage was a James Beard Foundation semi-finalist for best new restaurant this year.

🐷 Be smart: Try the pig's head lasagna at Heavy Metal Sausage, which was named among the best dishes list at new restaurants this year.