How to check if your at-home COVID tests are valid after Philly recall

Philadelphia is recalling thousands of counterfeit at-home COVID tests as the city prepares for a potential spike in cases this fall and winter.

Why it matters: People may be rummaging through closets and cupboards for old tests amid a late summer COVID-19 wave — and as insurance coverage and federal assistance for them has lapsed or changed, Axios' Shauneen Miranda writes.

Driving the news: City health officials say that residents who received Flowflex COVID-19 Antigen Home Tests with lot number COV2110012 should toss them out.

Those tests aren't listed on the FDA's shelf-life extension website. City officials confirmed they weren't legitimate after sending a sample to manufacturer ACON Laboratories.

By the numbers: The Public Health Department distributed about 4,000 of the more than 100,000 invalid tests and provided about 43,000 to community partners.

Between the lines: The department discovered the invalid tests when checking expiration dates, which the Food and Drug Administration has extended for more than half of the 36 approved at-home, over-the-counter COVID tests.

Be smart: The FDA has issued guidance on tests' expiry dates, saying an extension "means the manufacturer provided data showing that the shelf-life is longer than was known when the test was first authorized."

The FDA says it will continue to update the list as more "shelf-life extensions are authorized."

How to check for your test's viability: First, follow the FDA's table on extended expiration dates and search for the specific manufacturer and name matching the test's box label.

Next, under the "Expiration Date" column, check if it has an "Extended Expiration Date" link listed.

After clicking on the "Extended Expiration Date" link, compare the original expiration date using your test's lot number to the newly issued expiration date.

What we're watching: Philly health officials are conducting a full inventory check to make sure all tests are valid.

Meanwhile, the FDA approved updated COVID-19 vaccines Monday, and the shots will be available to some as early as this week.

