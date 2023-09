Share on email (opens in new window)

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden depart the White House on Sept. 2. Photo: Anna Rose Layden/Getty Images

First lady Jill Biden has tested positive for COVID-19, but she's "experiencing only mild symptoms" and will remain at home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, her spokesperson announced Monday night.

Details: President Biden tested negative for the virus and "will test at a regular cadence this week and monitor for symptoms," per a White House statement.

Editor's note: This a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.