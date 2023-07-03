2 hours ago - Food and Drink
Philly restaurant crowned for one of America's best breakfast sandwiches
Philly’s Middle Child restaurant has the best breakfast sandwich in the nation, per “Good Morning America.”
Why it matters: It's more proof that Philly's food and bar scene — which feels like it's the center of the restaurant world this year — deserves all the love it's getting.
What’s happening: Middle Child's popular pastrami, egg, cheese on rye sammie beat out dishes from a trio of other cities to win GMA’s “United States of Breakfast” late last week.
- Owner Matthew Cahn and executive daytime chef Edwin De La Rosa also took home a $10,000 prize.
What they’re saying: “That’s what it’s about for us: Just doing simplicity and getting it done right,” Cahn told GMA.
