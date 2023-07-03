Philly restaurant crowned for one of America's best breakfast sandwiches

If you've tasted Middle Child's pastrami, egg and cheese sandwich, then you already knew it's tops. Photo: Courtesy of ABC/Paula Lobo

Philly’s Middle Child restaurant has the best breakfast sandwich in the nation, per “Good Morning America.”

Why it matters: It's more proof that Philly's food and bar scene — which feels like it's the center of the restaurant world this year — deserves all the love it's getting.

What’s happening: Middle Child's popular pastrami, egg, cheese on rye sammie beat out dishes from a trio of other cities to win GMA’s “United States of Breakfast” late last week.

Owner Matthew Cahn and executive daytime chef Edwin De La Rosa also took home a $10,000 prize.

What they’re saying: “That’s what it’s about for us: Just doing simplicity and getting it done right,” Cahn told GMA.