Chef's Table with Middle Child Clubhouse's Adam Sosnowik
Chef Adam Sosnowik serves up what could be some of the best sandwiches in the city.
State of play: Sosnowik runs the kitchen at Middle Child Clubhouse in Fishtown, which opened in 2021 as the second incarnation of Matt Cahn's Center City luncheonette.
- The restaurant plates breakfast sandwiches and hoagies by day and a dinner menu at night, featuring cheeseburgers and giant chicken Milanese.
- Sosnowik's previous stops include Zahav and Res Ipsa Cafe.
Axios asked Sosnowik a few questions for our culinary advice series, Chef's Table:
🥘 Must-have tool in your home kitchen: Staub dutch oven.
- "I cook everything in there."
🛒 Go-to grocery store: First Oriental Market on S Sixth Street and Washington Avenue.
- "Such a good selection of produce, seafood and condiments. I love to browse around and try to plan a meal as I go. They always have awesome music playing too."
- Tip: "Make sure to grab something from Ba Le Bakery across the street before you head home."
🌿 Most overlooked spice: Sumac.
- "I was introduced to Sumac when I was working at Zahav, but now I use it all the time. It brings a nice lemon flavor to a lot of dishes and really goes well with everything."
🍝 Favorite home-cooked meal: Pasta fagioli.
- "My girlfriend and I usually improvise based on what we have lying around. Always cook extra, it makes for the best leftovers."
🍽 Last restaurant you went to and your order: Sally.
- "The Japanese yam, grilled cabbage and chicken liver mousse are always my favorites. But you can't go wrong with anything."
🎧 Podcast queue: "I listen to every episode of the 'Rewatchables' podcast with Bill Simmons, and basically anything on the Ringer Podcast Network."
🔌 How to unplug: "I watch a lot of movies. Love going on long walks with my girlfriend Claire and hanging out with our cat, Cheyenne."
☝ Quick tip for at-home cooks: "Make sure to stay organized and get everything ready before you start cooking."
- "Taste everything as you go, and don't be scared to improvise … and use more salt than you think — never too much salt!"
