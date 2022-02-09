Chef's Table with Middle Child Clubhouse's Adam Sosnowik

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Chef Adam Sosnowik serves up what could be some of the best sandwiches in the city.

State of play: Sosnowik runs the kitchen at Middle Child Clubhouse in Fishtown, which opened in 2021 as the second incarnation of Matt Cahn's Center City luncheonette.

The restaurant plates breakfast sandwiches and hoagies by day and a dinner menu at night, featuring cheeseburgers and giant chicken Milanese.

Sosnowik's previous stops include Zahav and Res Ipsa Cafe.

Axios asked Sosnowik a few questions for our culinary advice series, Chef's Table:

🥘 Must-have tool in your home kitchen: Staub dutch oven.

"I cook everything in there."

🛒 Go-to grocery store: First Oriental Market on S Sixth Street and Washington Avenue.

"Such a good selection of produce, seafood and condiments. I love to browse around and try to plan a meal as I go. They always have awesome music playing too."

Tip: "Make sure to grab something from Ba Le Bakery across the street before you head home."

🌿 Most overlooked spice: Sumac.

"I was introduced to Sumac when I was working at Zahav, but now I use it all the time. It brings a nice lemon flavor to a lot of dishes and really goes well with everything."

🍝 Favorite home-cooked meal: Pasta fagioli.

"My girlfriend and I usually improvise based on what we have lying around. Always cook extra, it makes for the best leftovers."

🍽 Last restaurant you went to and your order: Sally.

"The Japanese yam, grilled cabbage and chicken liver mousse are always my favorites. But you can't go wrong with anything."

🎧 Podcast queue: "I listen to every episode of the 'Rewatchables' podcast with Bill Simmons, and basically anything on the Ringer Podcast Network."

🔌 How to unplug: "I watch a lot of movies. Love going on long walks with my girlfriend Claire and hanging out with our cat, Cheyenne."

☝ Quick tip for at-home cooks: "Make sure to stay organized and get everything ready before you start cooking."