Philly Police commissioner Danielle Outlaw's days may be numbered, but she's not fretting about it, telling Axios that her "love" for the city means she's committed to fulfilling her mandate for whatever time she has left.

Why it matters: The commissioner has one of the most important jobs in all of city government, controlling the direction of the nation's fourth-largest police department at a time when Philly is confronting historic levels of gun violence.

The big picture: Most of Philly's past mayors have brought in their own commissioner upon being sworn in. But there's some precedent for keeping Outlaw: former Mayor John Street retained then-commissioner John Timoney in 2000.

Of the two candidates left in this year's mayor's race, only Republican nominee David Oh says he'd seek a replacement if elected. He told Axios that's not "an indictment" on the job that Outlaw has done, but more a desire for fresh leadership.

Democratic nominee Cherelle Parker previously said that she wouldn't make personnel decisions while campaigning.

Catch up quick: Outlaw, a former police chief in Portland, Ore., was tapped by Mayor Jim Kenney in early 2020 as the first Black woman to lead the department.

Outlaw inherited tough circumstances. The pandemic forced her to decide how to police the city amid unprecedented shutdowns.

She and Kenney faced a backlash for authorizing the use of tear gas during racial justice protests following the murder of George Floyd.

The city eventually settled more than $9 million in lawsuits brought by hundreds of protestors.

State of play: Her critics point to rising gun violence rates for why she should be replaced.

The city has had more than 500 homicides each of the past two years. Homicides in 2023 are down 21% so far from the same time last year.

What they're saying: Pundits agree that public safety is the top issue that commissioners are judged on, but they say policing is more nuanced.

Among other issues, Outlaw is dealing with a staffing and morale crisis that has impacted other departments across the country.

"It's not a basketball game where we just count statistics," David Dix, president of Luminous Strategies, tells Axios.

Kenney tells us that Outlaw faced additional challenges because of her status as an outsider and a woman — with "some level of misogyny" coming into play.

Those who know Outlaw best describe her as someone who avoids the political fray. She tells us that being Philly's first female top cop has been a "blessing and a curse" that came with "unrealistic expectations."

"When a turnaround does not happen overnight, we are often scapegoated," Outlaw tells Axios.

What's next: Outlaw says that she's barred from pitching the candidates on why she should keep her job, but she remains committed to improving community relations and diversity in hiring.

The bottom line: Dix views Outlaw's remaining months not as an "audition" but her last chance to put a stamp on her legacy.