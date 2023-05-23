Democratic mayoral nominee Cherelle Parker isn't saying whether she'll retain police commissioner Danielle Outlaw if she becomes Philly's 100th mayor after the general election in November.

Why it matters: Parker had been sidelined with a medical scare since primary day last week and didn't hold her first news conference until Monday.

Driving the news: Parker pledged not to "take my foot off the gas" as public safety remains a top priority, with Philadelphia mired in record gun violence.

She said she's committed to restoring the police department back to a "full complement" of officers. There are currently hundreds of vacancies.

That she's the Democratic nominee means communities "closest to the pain of gun violence" are "now closest to the power."

Yes, but: Parker shut down talk about whether she'd keep Outlaw as police commissioner.

"I will not make personnel decisions on the campaign trail," she told Axios.

Zoom out: Parker was more open about undergoing surgery to extract a cracked tooth in the days before the election. She said she didn't take time off afterward and went straight back to campaigning until her body gave out.

She spent the night of the primary recuperating at UPenn's hospital and is now nearing "100 percent," but must have follow-up dental visits.

What's next: Parker wouldn't commit to debating her Republican challenger David Oh, saying she must talk with her campaign about the "parameters" of a possible debate.