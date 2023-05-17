Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Cherelle Parker won the Democratic primary for mayor on Tuesday, the AP reports.

Why it matters: Parker’s victory over several other well-funded and viable candidates reflects the power of Philly’s Democratic establishment and positions her to become the city’s first female mayor.

Zoom in: The victory for the former City Councilmember and state representative reinforced the influence of longstanding power brokers in the city.

Details: Parker has embraced the controversial police tactic of stop-and-frisk to help deter crime and called for hiring 300 cops for foot and bike patrols while keeping the police department’s budget flat.

She has not taken a firm stance on the Sixers' plan to build a new arena in Center City.

What’s next: Parker and Republican David Oh move on to the November election.

Editor's note: This story will be updated as news breaks.