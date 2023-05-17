Cherelle Parker wins Philly's Democratic mayoral primary
Cherelle Parker won the Democratic primary for mayor on Tuesday, the AP reports.
Why it matters: Parker’s victory over several other well-funded and viable candidates reflects the power of Philly’s Democratic establishment and positions her to become the city’s first female mayor.
Zoom in: The victory for the former City Councilmember and state representative reinforced the influence of longstanding power brokers in the city.
Details: Parker has embraced the controversial police tactic of stop-and-frisk to help deter crime and called for hiring 300 cops for foot and bike patrols while keeping the police department’s budget flat.
- She has not taken a firm stance on the Sixers' plan to build a new arena in Center City.
What’s next: Parker and Republican David Oh move on to the November election.
