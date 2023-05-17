Skip to main content
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Cherelle Parker wins Philly's Democratic mayoral primary

Mike D'Onofrio
Cherelle Parker

Photo: Courtesy of Cherelle Parker campaign

Cherelle Parker won the Democratic primary for mayor on Tuesday, the AP reports.

Why it matters: Parker’s victory over several other well-funded and viable candidates reflects the power of Philly’s Democratic establishment and positions her to become the city’s first female mayor.

Zoom in: The victory for the former City Councilmember and state representative reinforced the influence of longstanding power brokers in the city.

Details: Parker has embraced the controversial police tactic of stop-and-frisk to help deter crime and called for hiring 300 cops for foot and bike patrols while keeping the police department’s budget flat.

  • She has not taken a firm stance on the Sixers' plan to build a new arena in Center City.

What’s next: Parker and Republican David Oh move on to the November election.

Editor's note: This story will be updated as news breaks.

