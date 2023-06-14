Buttigieg pledges Philly will get "every resource" to rebuild I-95

U.S Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg near the I-95 collapse site in Philly. Courtesy: @USDOT/Twitter

U.S Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg pledged that Philadelphia will receive "every resource" needed to recover from a devastating collapse that is expected to force I-95 to close for several months.

Driving the news: Buttigieg toured the site yesterday, saying the closure will likely increase shipping costs for truckers who must now travel longer routes because of detours.

What they're saying: "This tragic crash is having an outsized impact on commuters and on goods movement up and down the I-95 corridor," Buttigieg said during a news conference.

Catchup quickly: A tanker truck burst into flames underneath the Cottman Avenue underpass after crashing while trying to navigate a curve on the off-ramp.

The intensity of the flames buckled steel girders of the northbound lanes, causing the collapse, officials have said. The southbound lanes were also compromised and are being demolished.

A body recovered in the wreckage Monday was confirmed to be that of trucker Nathaniel Moody. The health department ruled that Moody's death was an accident caused by blunt trauma to the head, inhalation and thermal injuries.

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a disaster declaration Monday, freeing up $7 million in funds for the rebuild.

1 helpful thing: Officials are making contact with Google and Waze to see if traffic information about the highway closures was reaching commuters and truckers, Buttigieg noted.

What we're watching: PennDot transportation secretary Mike Carroll expects to release a replacement plan today that'll outline how officials plan to tackle the massive project.