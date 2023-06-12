Expect months-long highway mess after I-95 collapse, governor says

The collapsed portion of I-95 in Philadelphia on June 11, 2023. Photo: Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management

One of Philly's busiest highways is a cratered mess following the tanker fire and collapse Sunday morning.

Driving the news: Gov. Josh Shapiro will issue a disaster declaration Monday so the state can access federal funding for repairs to I-95.

The interstate is closed in both directions between the Woodhaven Road and Aramingo Avenue exits. The northbound lanes "completely collapsed" and southbound lanes aren't "structurally sound" and can't handle traffic, Shapiro said during a Sunday evening news conference.

It could take a "number of months" before the highway is fully restored, per the governor.

Why it matters: The collapse will create major traffic problems: I-95 is one of the state's busiest highways, carrying up to 160,000 drivers each day, transportation officials said. They warned drivers to expect detours and delays.

Zoom in: Officials weren't aware of any injuries or fatalities from the collapse.

Yes, but: Shapiro said at least one vehicle was still trapped under debris as of Sunday night, and first responders are working to identify anyone who might be inside.

The governor observed the devastation during an aerial tour of the collapse. "I found myself thanking the lord that no motorists that were on I-95 were injured or died," he said Sunday as the work continued.

Catch up quick: A tanker truck carrying around 8,500 gallons of fuel caught fire Sunday underneath the overpass near the Cottman Avenue exit. Dispatchers were called to the collapse site at 6:22 am, and the fire was contained later in the day.

A limited amount of fuel leaked into drainage that runs to the Delaware River, per the Coast Guard. But officials brought in booms to contain the spread of any runoff, Shapiro said.

There's no reported threat to Philly's water, officials said.

Officials have not confirmed what caused the fire, or if the driver was injured.

Of note: I-95 is the main north-south highway on the East Coast, spanning nearly 2,000 miles from Maine to Florida. Construction of the highway began in 1959 and was completed in 1979.

The collapsed section was part of a $212-million reconstruction project completed four years ago, per the Associated Press.

📌 What we're watching: Detours have been set up to alleviate traffic flow and motorists should use regional public transit if possible.

For those traveling southbound: Officials recommend using Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East to 676 East.

Officials recommend using Route 63 West (Woodhaven Road), U.S. 1 South, 76 East to 676 East. For those traveling northbound: I-676 West, I-76 West, U.S. 1 North to Route 63 East (Woodhaven Road).

SEPTA is adding capacity on some lines, including the West Trenton Line, per CEO Leslie Richards. She urged employers to be flexible and patient with workers as commute times increase in the coming weeks.

What's next: The National Transportation Safety Board is sending a team to Philly to help investigate, the agency tweeted.

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg pledged that Pennsylvania would receive any assistance necessary to speed up repairs, Shapiro said Sunday.

Go deeper

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated.