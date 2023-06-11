1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Section of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after vehicle fire
One section of Philadelphia's busy I-95 collapsed Sunday morning after a vehicle fire occurred underneath an overpass.
Driving the news: Traffic has been shut down along both sides of the interstate near the collapse, with no immediate plans to reopen the area as officials worked to contain the fire.
- Dispatchers received a call about an accident around 6:22 a.m. Sunday, Philadelphia Fire Battalion Chief Derek Bowmer said.
- Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters saw a large fire underneath the overpass that was coming from a vehicle.
- The accident happened between Exit 32 for Academy Road and Exit 30 for Cottman Avenue, according to WPVI-TV.
Catch up fast: Officials have not confirmed what caused the accident, or if the driver was injured. No other injuries have been confirmed.
- According to a statement from a spokesperson for Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, "the fire is under control."
- The accident is now being treated as a hazmat situation, due to runoff from fuel or gas lines, Bowmer told ABC News.
- Southbound lanes at the accident site have also been compromised, Bowmer said. The Pennslyvania Department of Transportation said in a statement that the southbound lanes are "critical."
- Videos shared on social media show a plume of smoke rising above I-95 and large flames on both sides of the northbound overpass in the minutes before the interstate collapsed.
Worth noting: Northbound lanes between Exit 25 (Allegheny Avenue and Castor Avenue) and Exit 32 (Academy Road and Linden Avenue) are shut down, according to the Pennslyvania Department of Transportation.
- Southbound lanes between Exit 32 and Exit 30 (Cottman Avenue and Rhawn Street) are also closed, PDOT said.
- No time frame has been given for when the roads will reopen.
- Pennslyvania Gov. Josh Shapiro (D) said in a statement he's been briefed about the accident and state agencies are coordinating with officials in Philadelphia to assess the situation to assist with traffic needs.