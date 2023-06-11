Section of I-95 collapses in Philadelphia after vehicle fire

Two firefighters look on at a collapsed portion of I-95 in Philadelphia on June 11, 2023. (Photo | Philadelphia Office of Emergency Management)

One section of Philadelphia's busy I-95 collapsed Sunday morning after a vehicle fire occurred underneath an overpass.

Driving the news: Traffic has been shut down along both sides of the interstate near the collapse, with no immediate plans to reopen the area as officials worked to contain the fire.

Dispatchers received a call about an accident around 6:22 a.m. Sunday, Philadelphia Fire Battalion Chief Derek Bowmer said.

Upon arrival at the scene, firefighters saw a large fire underneath the overpass that was coming from a vehicle.

The accident happened between Exit 32 for Academy Road and Exit 30 for Cottman Avenue, according to WPVI-TV.

Catch up fast: Officials have not confirmed what caused the accident, or if the driver was injured. No other injuries have been confirmed.

According to a statement from a spokesperson for Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, "the fire is under control."

The accident is now being treated as a hazmat situation, due to runoff from fuel or gas lines, Bowmer told ABC News.

Southbound lanes at the accident site have also been compromised, Bowmer said. The Pennslyvania Department of Transportation said in a statement that the southbound lanes are "critical."

Videos shared on social media show a plume of smoke rising above I-95 and large flames on both sides of the northbound overpass in the minutes before the interstate collapsed.

Worth noting: Northbound lanes between Exit 25 (Allegheny Avenue and Castor Avenue) and Exit 32 (Academy Road and Linden Avenue) are shut down, according to the Pennslyvania Department of Transportation.