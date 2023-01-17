Josh Shapiro to be sworn in as Pennsylvania governor

Pennsylvania Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro speaks at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg last week. Photo: Matt Rourke/AP Photo

Pennsylvania will get a new governor today.

What's happening: Democrat Josh Shapiro will be sworn as the state's 48th governor at the state Capitol in Harrisburg.

Shapiro will serve a four-year term alongside lieutenant governor Austin Davis, the latter of whom will become the first African American to serve in the post.

Why it matters: Shapiro takes over from fellow Democrat Tom Wolf, which marks the first consecutive Democratic governors since the 1960s.

After years of partisanship in Harrisburg, Shapiro has said he will form a bipartisan coalition to govern.

The big picture: Pennsylvania will continue to have divided government over the next two years.

While Democrats control the state House, Republicans maintain a firm grip on the Senate.

Zoom in: The makeup of Shapiro's future top cabinet has been taking shape in recent weeks.

He has pledged to nominate Republican Al Schmidt, a former elections official in Philly, as secretary of state, and Philadelphia native Khalid Mumin as education secretary, among others.

1 cool thing: Today's ceremony will have a Philly connection.