2 hours ago - Politics
Josh Shapiro to be sworn in as Pennsylvania governor
Pennsylvania will get a new governor today.
What's happening: Democrat Josh Shapiro will be sworn as the state's 48th governor at the state Capitol in Harrisburg.
- Shapiro will serve a four-year term alongside lieutenant governor Austin Davis, the latter of whom will become the first African American to serve in the post.
Why it matters: Shapiro takes over from fellow Democrat Tom Wolf, which marks the first consecutive Democratic governors since the 1960s.
- After years of partisanship in Harrisburg, Shapiro has said he will form a bipartisan coalition to govern.
The big picture: Pennsylvania will continue to have divided government over the next two years.
- While Democrats control the state House, Republicans maintain a firm grip on the Senate.
Zoom in: The makeup of Shapiro's future top cabinet has been taking shape in recent weeks.
- He has pledged to nominate Republican Al Schmidt, a former elections official in Philly, as secretary of state, and Philadelphia native Khalid Mumin as education secretary, among others.
1 cool thing: Today's ceremony will have a Philly connection.
- Shapiro, who is Jewish, will take the oath of office by placing his hand on three Bibles, one of which Philly's Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History will supply.
- That Bible, printed for World War II Jewish servicemembers, was carried by a soldier who had links to Shapiro's current synagogue, Beth Sholom in Elkins Park.
