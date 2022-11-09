Josh Shapiro speaks during a rally on Nov. 6 at Bucks County Community College in Newtown, Pa. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

Democrat Josh Shapiro was elected Pennsylvania's next governor, defeating Trump-backed Republican challenger Doug Mastriano, the Associated Press reported.

Why it matters: Shapiro, who is the state’s attorney general, has said he'll be a firewall against state Republican-led efforts to limit abortion access, impose voting restrictions and loosen gun laws.

The big picture: The current state political dynamics will remain in place next year. A Democrat will continue to occupy the governor's mansion, and the GOP will likely hold its majorities in the state House and Senate.

Shapiro will take over for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who was term-limited.

Plus: Shapiro's running mate, state Rep. Austin Davis, will become the state’s first Black lieutenant governor.

Between the lines: Throughout the contest, Shapiro maintained a lopsided fundraising and spending advantage over Mastriano.

The Democrat relied on traditional campaign tactics, collecting endorsements and interacting with the media, while endorsing policies to gain traction with Republican voters, including taxpayer-funded school choice scholarships.

Meanwhile: Mastriano, a state senator and retired Army colonel, ran an unconventional campaign on a shoestring budget, shunning traditional media in favor of connecting with voters via Facebook livestreams and far-right media and platforms.

The MAGA Republican also resisted a pivot to the center after winning his party's nomination, unlike many of his counterparts, instead maintaining support for outlawing abortions and false claims about the 2020 election.

Zoom in: Mastriano's loss could signal the fading political appeal of former President Trump in Pennsylvania, which he captured in 2016 but lost in 2020 to President Biden.

Background: Shapiro, 49, who lives in Abington Township, previously served in the state House of Representatives from 2005 to 2012 and was a Montgomery County commissioner.

What's next: Shapiro will be sworn into office on Jan. 17.