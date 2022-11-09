Shapiro wins Pennsylvania governor race, defeats Mastriano
Democrat Josh Shapiro was elected Pennsylvania's next governor, defeating Trump-backed Republican challenger Doug Mastriano, the Associated Press reported.
Why it matters: Shapiro, who is the state’s attorney general, has said he'll be a firewall against state Republican-led efforts to limit abortion access, impose voting restrictions and loosen gun laws.
The big picture: The current state political dynamics will remain in place next year. A Democrat will continue to occupy the governor's mansion, and the GOP will likely hold its majorities in the state House and Senate.
- Shapiro will take over for Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, who was term-limited.
- Plus: Shapiro's running mate, state Rep. Austin Davis, will become the state’s first Black lieutenant governor.
Between the lines: Throughout the contest, Shapiro maintained a lopsided fundraising and spending advantage over Mastriano.
- The Democrat relied on traditional campaign tactics, collecting endorsements and interacting with the media, while endorsing policies to gain traction with Republican voters, including taxpayer-funded school choice scholarships.
Meanwhile: Mastriano, a state senator and retired Army colonel, ran an unconventional campaign on a shoestring budget, shunning traditional media in favor of connecting with voters via Facebook livestreams and far-right media and platforms.
- The MAGA Republican also resisted a pivot to the center after winning his party's nomination, unlike many of his counterparts, instead maintaining support for outlawing abortions and false claims about the 2020 election.
Zoom in: Mastriano's loss could signal the fading political appeal of former President Trump in Pennsylvania, which he captured in 2016 but lost in 2020 to President Biden.
Background: Shapiro, 49, who lives in Abington Township, previously served in the state House of Representatives from 2005 to 2012 and was a Montgomery County commissioner.
What's next: Shapiro will be sworn into office on Jan. 17.