Body recovered from wreckage of I-95 collapse in Philadelphia

Workers inspect and clear debris from a section of the bridge that collapsed on Interstate 95 on June 12 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Photo: Mark Makela/Getty Images

Human remains were recovered from the wreckage of a collapsed overpass in Philadelphia on Monday, officials said.

Driving the news: Authorities are in the process of identifying the remains and the body was turned over to the county medical examiner and coroner, a Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson told Axios on Monday evening.

The big picture: A tanker truck "carrying a petroleum-based product"caught on fire underneath an overpass on the busy I-95 moments before the collapse on Sunday, officials said.

Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a disaster declaration Monday so the state could access federal funding for repairs to I-95 that are expected to take months to complete

