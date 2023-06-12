1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Body recovered from wreckage of I-95 collapse in Philadelphia
Human remains were recovered from the wreckage of a collapsed overpass in Philadelphia on Monday, officials said.
Driving the news: Authorities are in the process of identifying the remains and the body was turned over to the county medical examiner and coroner, a Pennsylvania State Police spokesperson told Axios on Monday evening.
The big picture: A tanker truck "carrying a petroleum-based product"caught on fire underneath an overpass on the busy I-95 moments before the collapse on Sunday, officials said.
- Gov. Josh Shapiro signed a disaster declaration Monday so the state could access federal funding for repairs to I-95 that are expected to take months to complete
Editor's note: This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.