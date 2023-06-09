2 hours ago - Sports

Messi is joining the MLS, but it's unlikely he'll play in Philly soon

Isaac Avilucea

Philly is likely getting snubbed out of seeing soccer star Lionel Messi. Photo: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Lionel Messi is going to Miami. Philly? That's a different story.

Driving the news: The soccer star and 2022 World Cup winner announced this week that he'd join MLS' Inter Miami.

  • Messi's debut is up in the air, but that hasn't dampened the demand for tickets. Prices surged in cities where Miami is scheduled to play.

Why it matters: Everyone is hoping to catch a glimpse of one of the best soccer players of all-time.

Yes, but: Philly fans will be disappointed to learn the chances of Messi suiting up against the Union on June 24 are slim.

  • His contract with France's Paris Saint-Germain doesn't expire until six days after Miami's visit to Subaru Park, and the Union already played in Miami this season, per the Inquirer.

The bottom line: It's possible they could meet in the playoffs, but that looks unlikely right now.

  • The Union are third in the Eastern Conference standings. But the Herons are sitting in the conference cellar and recently fired their manager, so Messi has a lot of work to do.
