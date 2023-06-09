Messi is joining the MLS, but it's unlikely he'll play in Philly soon

Share on email (opens in new window)

Philly is likely getting snubbed out of seeing soccer star Lionel Messi. Photo: Mustafa Yalcin/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Lionel Messi is going to Miami. Philly? That's a different story.

Driving the news: The soccer star and 2022 World Cup winner announced this week that he'd join MLS' Inter Miami.

Messi's debut is up in the air, but that hasn't dampened the demand for tickets. Prices surged in cities where Miami is scheduled to play.

Why it matters: Everyone is hoping to catch a glimpse of one of the best soccer players of all-time.

Yes, but: Philly fans will be disappointed to learn the chances of Messi suiting up against the Union on June 24 are slim.

His contract with France's Paris Saint-Germain doesn't expire until six days after Miami's visit to Subaru Park, and the Union already played in Miami this season, per the Inquirer.

The bottom line: It's possible they could meet in the playoffs, but that looks unlikely right now.