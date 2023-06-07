Unconfirmed reports that soccer great Lionel Messi is heading to Inter Miami CF were enough to send resale tickets for Atlanta United's September home game against the team skyrocketing.

Details: As of Wednesday evening, nosebleed seats on Ticketmaster were starting at $150. One verified presale ticket closer to the field was listed for $9,000.

Tickets for any other match, on the other hand, were available for as little as 20 bucks.

State of play: Messi's entering the "I'm-gonna-make-a-ton-of-money-playing-outside-Europe" stage of his career and has reportedly chosen Miami, where he already owns a house, after no satisfactory offers were received to remain in Europe, according to the BBC.

He was reportedly tempted not only by Miami's lifestyle but additional deals with brands like Adidas and Apple, Axios Jeff Tracy reports.

Yes, but: An Inter Miami spokesperson declined to comment on Messi's plans on Wednesday, ESPN reported.

Intrigue: What if you buy a ticket today… and Messi can't play in September because of an injury?