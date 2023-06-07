Philadelphia mayoral candidate wants to debate

Republican mayoral nominee David Oh wants Democrat Cherelle Parker to commit to a series of debates ahead of the general election in November.

Driving the news: Oh, a former council member, tells Axios he'd like the two to engage in at least five televised debates, preferably in different council districts.

Oh said he'd send a letter to Parker's camp, presenting more details.

Why it matters: Now that the field has narrowed, it's important for voters to hear from both candidates on issues ranging from policing to education before deciding on Philly's 100th mayor.

Flashback: Parker won a hard-fought Democratic primary, beating out technocrat Rebecca Rhynhart and progressive stalwart Helen Gym in the city's most expensive mayor's race. Oh ran unopposed.

What they're saying: Oh tells Axios that Parker could get away with not debating an "unknown, unsupported Republican." But not someone who is a former prosecutor and city lawmaker.

"There's one thing about Philadelphians. They don't like someone who ducks," he says.

The other side: "We will consider each debate invitation as it comes," campaign spokesperson Aren Platt told Axios. "But at this stage, we are only focused on talking directly to voters."

Parker wouldn't commit to debating Oh last month when Axios asked about the possibility during her first post-primary news conference. She said she'd have to run "parameters" of a potential debate by her team before deciding.

Zoom in: Mayor Jim Kenney didn't debate GOP candidate Bill Ciancaglini in 2019.

Political analyst Mustafa Rashed tells Axios that there are few risks for Parker in debating Oh, even as the odds-on favorite in a city where registered Democrats far outnumber Republicans.

Yes, but: Television still "drives the needle" in mayoral races, and Parker could use the forums as a "listening tour" to firm up support among undecided voters, Rashed said.

For Oh, it provides a platform, which addresses an earlier complaint that he didn't receive equal coverage during the primary and was only being invited to a single televised event.

The bottom line: "This is an opportunity to give the city a new civic lesson. It would remind people that, yes, in reality, this is a two-party town," Rashed said. "It's not a coronation."