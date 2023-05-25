Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on email (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on nextdoor (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on linkedin (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on twitter (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Share on facebook (opens in new window)

Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The name Martha has made inroads among Pennsylvania parents, per an analysis of the most popular baby names done by Axios' Erin Davis.

Yes, but: The classic girl’s name has failed to break into Pennsylvania’s top 100 baby names for at least the last decade.

Zoom in: The origin of the name Martha is has Aramaic and mean’s “lady” or “mistress of the house,” per thebump.com.

Martha Graham, an influential modern dancer and choreographer, is arguably the most famous Martha in Pennsylvania.

Meanwhile, some Philadelphians may think of drag queen Martha Graham Cracker.

The bottom line: Baby names fall in and out of fashion all the time for a variety of reasons.

The rising names in Pennsylvania last year were Liam, Noah, Olivia and Charlotte.

Go deeper: See which names are going in and out fashion nationwide.