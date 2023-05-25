16 mins ago - News

Martha, Rocco, other baby names big in PA compared to other states

Mike D'Onofrio
Data: U.S. Social Security Administration; Chart: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

The name Martha has made inroads among Pennsylvania parents, per an analysis of the most popular baby names done by Axios' Erin Davis.

Yes, but: The classic girl’s name has failed to break into Pennsylvania’s top 100 baby names for at least the last decade.

Zoom in: The origin of the name Martha is has Aramaic and mean’s “lady” or “mistress of the house,” per thebump.com.

Martha Graham, an influential modern dancer and choreographer, is arguably the most famous Martha in Pennsylvania.

The bottom line: Baby names fall in and out of fashion all the time for a variety of reasons.

Go deeper: See which names are going in and out fashion nationwide.

avatar

Get more local stories in your inbox with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more

More Philadelphia stories

No stories could be found

Philadelphiapostcard

Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.

🌱

Support local journalism by becoming a member.

Learn more