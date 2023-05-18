Pennsylvania's most popular baby names in 2022

Share on email (opens in new window)

Chances are there’s a Liam and Olivia at your kids’ daycare.

What’s happening: The Social Security Administration released the top baby names for 2022 in each state yesterday.

Why it matters: If you’re looking to give your kid a one-of-a-kind name, you should steer clear of these top names.

The big picture: Pennsylvania parents followed the national trends when naming their kids last year.

Liam and Olivia were the top names in the Keystone State, the same as the most popular names nationwide.

For boys, the next most popular names were Noah, Oliver, Theodore, Benjamin, James, Owen, Lucas, Henry and Michael.

For girls, they were Charlotte, Emma, Sophia, Amelia, Ava, Isabella, Harper, Evelyn and Mia.

Of note: Many of those names have been trending in Pennsylvania for years.

What to watch: Nationwide, the SSA noted the fastest rising names in 2022. They were: