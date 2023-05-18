52 mins ago - News

Pennsylvania's most popular baby names in 2022

Mike D'Onofrio

Chances are there’s a Liam and Olivia at your kids’ daycare.

What’s happening: The Social Security Administration released the top baby names for 2022 in each state yesterday.

Why it matters: If you’re looking to give your kid a one-of-a-kind name, you should steer clear of these top names.

The big picture: Pennsylvania parents followed the national trends when naming their kids last year.

For boys, the next most popular names were Noah, Oliver, Theodore, Benjamin, James, Owen, Lucas, Henry and Michael.

For girls, they were Charlotte, Emma, Sophia, Amelia, Ava, Isabella, Harper, Evelyn and Mia.

Of note: Many of those names have been trending in Pennsylvania for years.

What to watch: Nationwide, the SSA noted the fastest rising names in 2022. They were:

  • Boys: Dutton, Kayce, Chosen, Khaza and Eithan
  • Girls: Wrenlee, Neriah, Arlet, Georgina and Amiri
