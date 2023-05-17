Share on email (opens in new window)

Voters appear likely to approve a change to Philadelphia's charter that would pave the way for a new chief public safety director to combat soaring gun violence and homicides.

Driving the news: The measure creating the position – one of four questions on yesterday's ballot – had secured 61% of the vote, according to the Philadelphia City Commissioners office.

Why it matters: With gun violence reaching historic levels in recent years, a majority of Philadelphians polled ahead of the primary viewed public safety as the top issue.

Zoom in: The next mayor will appoint the public safety director, with City Council's approval.

The official will make $265,000 a year to coordinate efforts among city agencies, including police, fire and prisons departments, along with the recreation department and schools.

They must have five years of "senior leadership experience" in law enforcement or a similar legal background, per the ballot measure.

Catch up quick: City legislators backed the creation of the position over the objections of Mayor Jim Kenney.

Kenney said he was concerned the role was duplicative and it could be difficult to find suitable appointees. He attempted to sink the proposal by vetoing it.

Legislators overrode the mayor’s veto to get it on Tuesday’s ballot. In February, Councilmember Curtis Jones told Axios that a different approach to public safety was needed.

Zoom out: Philadelphia joins other large cities, including Chicago and Columbus, Ohio, that have similar public safety directors.