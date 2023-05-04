Endorsement fever in Philly's Democratic mayoral primary
The backing of high-profile celebrities and officials could help sway voters ahead of the May 16 primary.
Why it matters: The Democratic race for mayor is deadlocked among five candidates, per a recent nonpartisan poll.
What’s happening: Helen Gym received the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the two-time presidential candidate from Vermont and unofficial leader of the nation’s progressive movement, yesterday.
- Gym was also endorsed by progressive stalwart U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, and actors Jane Fonda and Mark Ruffalo.
Meanwhile, Cherelle Parker continues to receive the backing of many of the city’s establishment groups.
- She unexpectedly won the support of two District Council 33 locals this week despite the largest union of city workers having previously endorsed Democrat Jeff Brown.
- The Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity also endorsed Parker last month.
Rebecca Rhynhart recently added former Pennsylvania governor and ex-Philly mayor Ed Rendell to her endorsement list.
- And Allan Domb got the nod from former Philly mayor Bill Green.
The bottom line: It all got us thinking: What local luminaries could sway your vote in the mayoral race?
