Endorsement fever in Philly's Democratic mayoral primary

Mike D'Onofrio
The backing of high-profile celebrities and officials could help sway voters ahead of the May 16 primary.

Why it matters: The Democratic race for mayor is deadlocked among five candidates, per a recent nonpartisan poll.

What’s happening: Helen Gym received the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the two-time presidential candidate from Vermont and unofficial leader of the nation’s progressive movement, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Cherelle Parker continues to receive the backing of many of the city’s establishment groups.

Rebecca Rhynhart recently added former Pennsylvania governor and ex-Philly mayor Ed Rendell to her endorsement list.

The bottom line: It all got us thinking: What local luminaries could sway your vote in the mayoral race?

Check out who is endorsing who in the mayoral race.

