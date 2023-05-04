The backing of high-profile celebrities and officials could help sway voters ahead of the May 16 primary.

Why it matters: The Democratic race for mayor is deadlocked among five candidates, per a recent nonpartisan poll.

What’s happening: Helen Gym received the endorsement of U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders, the two-time presidential candidate from Vermont and unofficial leader of the nation’s progressive movement, yesterday.

Meanwhile, Cherelle Parker continues to receive the backing of many of the city’s establishment groups.

She unexpectedly won the support of two District Council 33 locals this week despite the largest union of city workers having previously endorsed Democrat Jeff Brown.

The Black Clergy of Philadelphia and Vicinity also endorsed Parker last month.

Rebecca Rhynhart recently added former Pennsylvania governor and ex-Philly mayor Ed Rendell to her endorsement list.

And Allan Domb got the nod from former Philly mayor Bill Green.

The bottom line: It all got us thinking: What local luminaries could sway your vote in the mayoral race?

Hit reply to this email and let us know. We’ll post the most notable responses.

Check out who is endorsing who in the mayoral race.