Temple University’s board of trustees tapped insider JoAnne Epps to serve as interim president yesterday.

Why it matters: The North Philly university faces uncertainty as it struggles to address public safety and falling enrollment.

What’s happening: Epps takes over the 33,600-student university immediately, following the unexpected resignation of former president Jason Wingard.

She becomes the first African American woman president in the school’s nearly 140-year history. (Wingard was the school's first Black president.)

Between the lines: Temple’s board said it expects to launch a search process for a permanent president promptly, per a statement.

Epps will lead the university until a new president is installed.

Zoom in: Epps has spent nearly four decades at Temple.

After working as an assistant U.S. attorney in Philadelphia and deputy city attorney in Los Angeles, she spent more than 30 years as a Temple law professor.

Then she served as dean of the university’s law school before taking over as executive vice president and provost.

The big picture: Epps immediately faces several pressing issues.

What they’re saying: “There is no one more qualified than JoAnne to assume the role of acting president during this critical moment for our university,” said board Chair Mitchell Morgan in a statement.

The other side: The faculty union TAUP was critical of Epps’ appointment, saying in a statement that her selection was made without consulting the union or university community.

“Publicly funded institutions of higher education shouldn’t need closed-door meetings to make critical decisions affecting thousands of students, workers, and the people of North Philadelphia,” the union said.

What's next: Temple’s faculty union will hold a vote of no-confidence against Mitchell Morgan, the board of trustees' chairperson, and Provost Gregory Mandel on Friday.