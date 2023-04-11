19 mins ago - News

Temple University taps insider as president

JoAnne Epps. Photo: courtesy of Temple University

Temple University’s board of trustees tapped insider JoAnne Epps to serve as interim president yesterday.

Why it matters: The North Philly university faces uncertainty as it struggles to address public safety and falling enrollment.

What’s happening: Epps takes over the 33,600-student university immediately, following the unexpected resignation of former president Jason Wingard.

Between the lines: Temple’s board said it expects to launch a search process for a permanent president promptly, per a statement.

  • Epps will lead the university until a new president is installed.

Zoom in: Epps has spent nearly four decades at Temple.

  • After working as an assistant U.S. attorney in Philadelphia and deputy city attorney in Los Angeles, she spent more than 30 years as a Temple law professor.
  • Then she served as dean of the university’s law school before taking over as executive vice president and provost.

The big picture: Epps immediately faces several pressing issues.

What they’re saying: “There is no one more qualified than JoAnne to assume the role of acting president during this critical moment for our university,” said board Chair Mitchell Morgan in a statement.

The other side: The faculty union TAUP was critical of Epps’ appointment, saying in a statement that her selection was made without consulting the union or university community.

  • “Publicly funded institutions of higher education shouldn’t need closed-door meetings to make critical decisions affecting thousands of students, workers, and the people of North Philadelphia,” the union said.

What's next: Temple’s faculty union will hold a vote of no-confidence against Mitchell Morgan, the board of trustees' chairperson, and Provost Gregory Mandel on Friday.

