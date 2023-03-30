2 hours ago - News

Jason Wingard's Temple legacy

Mike D'Onofrio
Jason Wingard

Jason Wingard. Photo courtesy of Temple University/Ryan Brandenberg

Tomorrow will bring an end to the short, rocky tenure of Temple University president Jason Wingard.

Why it matters: The school is losing the only Black president in its history, and his less-than-two-year tenure goes down as the shortest of any of its dozen leaders.

State of play: Wingard unexpectedly submitted his resignation earlier this week, effective Friday.

  • A “small group of senior Temple leaders” is expected to guide the university as a search begins for a new president, per Mitchell Morgan, the board of trustees' chairperson.

Catch up quick: Wingard’s historic appointment in June 2021 came with big promises. He was previously a dean and professor at Columbia University and worked for Goldman Sachs.

What went wrong: Wingard’s failure to address crime and safety concerns around campus was among his top challenges at a time of surging gun violence in the city.

Financial woes: Current enrollment has fallen 10% from 2020-21, the year before Wingard arrived.

  • The university’s $1.2 billion budget has declined since 2020-21, with $41 million in cuts planned for next year.
  • Tuition, meanwhile, rose the past two years after being frozen in 2019 and 2020.

PR problems: Wingard never appeared to make strong connections with the Temple community.

What they’re saying: Temple's faculty union said in a statement that Wingard’s resignation was a “step in the right direction” but “does little to address the structural issues in governance” at the university.

  • Temple University and Wingard did not return requests for comment.

What’s next: The union still plans to take a vote of no confidence on Morgan, the board chair, as well as Provost Gregory Mandel the week of April 10, per a union spokesperson.

What we're watching: How much the school will pay Wingard for the remainder of his contract.

