A pair of surveys from the American Jewish Committee found more than 80% of Jewish adults in the U.S. say antisemitism has increased in the last five years.

Why it matters: These findings come as antisemitic hate crimes are on the rise in major U.S. cities and synagogues face attacks. The White House has expressed concern about rising antisemitic violence across the country.

Details: Both surveys, which were conducted late last year, found that a majority of Jews and the general U.S. adult population think antisemitism is a problem, Axios’ Herb Scribner reports.

One of the surveys found that 26% of American Jews said they were the target of antisemitism physically, or through an online or in-person remark.

Zoom in: Pennsylvania had the highest level of white supremacist propaganda incidents in the nation in 2021, according to the latest report from the Anti-Defamation League.

By the numbers: Philadelphia police received eight reports of anti-Semitic incidents in 2022, matching the total from the previous year, police officer Miguel Torres told Axios.

What they’re saying: Chad Dion Lassiter, executive director of the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission, tells Axios that antisemitism is increasing in the state and that these survey results should be a call to action.

He says white supremacy in the state — which includes racism towards Black and Asian American and Pacific Islander communities — is fueled by conspiracy theories about demographic changes.

Andrew Goretsky, regional director for the Anti-Defamation League's Philadelphia branch, tells Axios that combating hate is accomplished through education and speaking up when antisemitism and racism occurs.