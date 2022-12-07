Emhoff warns of "epidemic of hate" amid rising antisemitism

Second gentleman Douglas Emhoff delivers remarks during a roundtable about the rise of antisemitism at the Eisenhower Executive Office Building on Dec. 7. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff warned Wednesday of an "epidemic of hate" facing the U.S. during a roundtable he convened at the White House.

Driving the news: "There's an epidemic of hate facing our country. We're seeing a rapid rise in antisemitic rhetoric and acts," Emhoff said during the roundtable, which included Jewish leaders and White House officials.

"Let me be clear: Words matter," Emhoff, who is Jewish, said.

"People are no longer saying the quiet parts out loud. They are literally screaming them."

"What's happening now, it's visceral, it's real and that's why this is so personal to me," Emhoff, the first Jewish spouse of a president or vice president, added.

The big picture: The event comes in the wake of former President Trump, who last month announced his official 2024 presidential campaign, hosting white nationalist Nick Fuentes at his Mar-a-Lago residence.

Trump during the same meeting also hosted rapper Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, who has made multiple antisemitic comments.

What he's saying: "Antisemitism is dangerous," Emhoff emphasized.

"We cannot normalize this. We all have an obligation to condemn these vile acts ... all of us cannot stay silent," he said.

"We know when people refuse to condemn this vile speech and these vile acts ... it only serves to ignite violence — violence among extremists," Emhoff said.

"I will not remain silent and I'm proud to be Jewish, I'm proud to live openly as a Jew and I'm not afraid."

"We cannot live in fear, we refuse to be afraid," he said.

Go deeper... Scoop: Bipartisan coalition pushes for national strategy on antisemitism