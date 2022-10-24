Phillies to the World Series for first time since 2009

Break out the Crisco. The Phillies are in the World Series!

Driving the news: Powered by Bryce Harper's big bat and a packed Citizens Bank Park, the Phillies on Sunday clinched their first trip to the Series since 2009, when they lost in six games to the New York Yankees.

Catch up fast: Harper, who celebrated his 30th birthday earlier this month, slugged a two-run home run in the eighth inning to put the Phillies up for good against the San Diego Padres in Game 5 of the playoffs.

The homer, Harper's fifth of the postseason, was instantly dubbed the "swing of his life."

And yep: After the game, Phillies fans flooded downtown, shutting down streets, climbing traffic lights and shouting the team's playoff anthem "Dancing on My Own" at the top of their lungs.

Fans cheer for pole-climbers outside Philadelphia City Hall on Sunday. Photo: Alexa Mencia/Axios

The intrigue: In what has been an exhilarating and unlikely postseason run, the Phillies find themselves trying to join the few MLB teams to win a World Series after failing to win at least 90 games in the regular season.

Harper, Harper, Harper: The club has held its breath for this moment since signing the right fielder in 2019 for $330 million, a contract that many deemed nuts at the time. Not now.

"As good as it gets," Phillies manager Rob Thomson told The New York Times, describing Harper. "I mean, he's proved to me over and over and over again that there's no moment that's too big for him, and he's come through so many times."

"All the things we thought he was have turned out to be true," Phillies owner John Middleton told the Inquirer. "He's just committed to winning. He'll do whatever it takes."

What else they're saying: In a jubilant and champagne-soaked locker room after the game, Alec Bohm pointed at the camera and said, "I love this place."

It was a redemption for the third baseman. Earlier this year he was caught on camera mouthing "I f----ing hate this place" after getting a sarcastic standing ovation from Phillies fans following an error-filled outing.

What's next: The World Series kicks off Friday at the home of the team that wins the American League Championship Series, either the Houston Astros or the New York Yankees.