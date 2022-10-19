Minute Maid Park's superstitious roof
The Astros will play the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night.
Yes, but: While we know tonight's game will be played under a closed roof, there's still a chance tomorrow's Game 2 will be played under open skies.
Driving the news: With the temperature predicted to be 79 degrees at first pitch tomorrow, it's arguably perfect weather for outdoor baseball in Houston.
- However, while it's usually the heat keeping the roof closed, it's actually too chilly for the roof to be open tonight.
- The Astros typically close the roof for night games below 65 degrees, according to MLB.com. Forecasters say it will be 64 degrees when the game starts.
Why it matters: Having the ballpark's roof open or closed has a bit of superstition to it.
- A closed roof elevates crowd noise, the theory goes, and players perform more consistently under familiar conditions.
Fact-check: The Astros went 0-1 with the roof open this year.
- The April 22 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays was the only time the roof was open in 2022, according to Astros Roof and Gate Report.
- That's compared to a 6-1 record with the roof open in 2021, including when the Astros won Game 2 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves.
What they're saying: Former Astros utility player Chris Burke previously suggested that a closed roof gives the team more of an edge.
- Burke was on the team in 2005 when the roof was open for Game 3 of the World Series. The Astros lost that game 7-5.
- "It was a little frustrating how they made us open the roof," Burke said in 2005 after the Astros were swept by the Chicago White Sox. "That was a huge part of our home-field advantage, and we were all pretty frustrated."
💭 Our thought bubble: We'll understand if the roof remains closed for Game 2.
- There sure won't be any weather delays in Houston.
What we're watching: First pitch is at 6:37pm.
- The game will be streamed on TBS.
