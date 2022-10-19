Minute Maid Park's superstitious roof

Will the Astros open the roof for Game 2 of the ALCS? Photo: Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Astros will play the New York Yankees at Minute Maid Park in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series on Wednesday night.

Yes, but: While we know tonight's game will be played under a closed roof, there's still a chance tomorrow's Game 2 will be played under open skies.

Driving the news: With the temperature predicted to be 79 degrees at first pitch tomorrow, it's arguably perfect weather for outdoor baseball in Houston.

However, while it's usually the heat keeping the roof closed, it's actually too chilly for the roof to be open tonight.

The Astros typically close the roof for night games below 65 degrees, according to MLB.com. Forecasters say it will be 64 degrees when the game starts.

Why it matters: Having the ballpark's roof open or closed has a bit of superstition to it.

A closed roof elevates crowd noise, the theory goes, and players perform more consistently under familiar conditions.

Fact-check: The Astros went 0-1 with the roof open this year.

The April 22 loss against the Toronto Blue Jays was the only time the roof was open in 2022, according to Astros Roof and Gate Report.

That's compared to a 6-1 record with the roof open in 2021, including when the Astros won Game 2 of the World Series against the Atlanta Braves.

What they're saying: Former Astros utility player Chris Burke previously suggested that a closed roof gives the team more of an edge.

Burke was on the team in 2005 when the roof was open for Game 3 of the World Series. The Astros lost that game 7-5.

"It was a little frustrating how they made us open the roof," Burke said in 2005 after the Astros were swept by the Chicago White Sox. "That was a huge part of our home-field advantage, and we were all pretty frustrated."

💭 Our thought bubble: We'll understand if the roof remains closed for Game 2.

There sure won't be any weather delays in Houston.

What we're watching: First pitch is at 6:37pm.