Philadelphia preps for partying should Phillies clinch World Series berth

Philadelphia Phillies' Rhys Hoskins celebrates his home run against the San Diego Padres on Wednesday. Photo: Gregory Bull/AP Photo

A potential Phillies World Series berth this weekend could set off celebrations across Philly — and city officials are planning ahead.

Driving the news: The city is placing barricades at City Hall and nearby locations as precautionary measures to control possible crowd flows if the Phillies secure a win in the National League Championship Series this Sunday, spokeswoman Joy Huertas told Axios.

"Any other type of public safety measures for this weekend are still being discussed at this time," she added.

State of play: The Phillies and San Diego Padres are tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series.

Game 3 takes place in South Philly tonight at 7:37pm, with Games 4 and 5 scheduled at Lincoln Financial Field Saturday and Sunday too.

Threat level: Phillies fans have waited years for this moment. The last time the team made it to the World Series was in 2009.

Flashback: In 2018, the city erupted in celebration when the Eagles made it to the Super Bowl — with thousands gathering in parts of the city and some climbing greased up light poles.

What to watch: Huertas said police will be in contact with local businesses, advising them on how to prepare for "potential events" in their corridors.

The police department is also evaluating patrols for the weekend.

Zoom in: Officers in the 15th Police District in Northeast Philly put out warnings earlier this week for the potential of unruly celebrations, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Police asked residents and businesses on Cottman and Frankford Avenues to pull down and lock grates and remove anything outside their buildings.

Bars were asked to sell drinks in plastic containers rather than glass.

Police warned open-container laws also would be enforced, per the letter.

What they're saying: Mike Harris, executive director of the South Street Headhouse District, told Axios that the business district has not put out recommendations itself but would follow any directives from police.