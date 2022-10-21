Philadelphia preps for partying should Phillies clinch World Series berth
A potential Phillies World Series berth this weekend could set off celebrations across Philly — and city officials are planning ahead.
Driving the news: The city is placing barricades at City Hall and nearby locations as precautionary measures to control possible crowd flows if the Phillies secure a win in the National League Championship Series this Sunday, spokeswoman Joy Huertas told Axios.
- "Any other type of public safety measures for this weekend are still being discussed at this time," she added.
State of play: The Phillies and San Diego Padres are tied 1-1 in the best-of-seven series.
- Game 3 takes place in South Philly tonight at 7:37pm, with Games 4 and 5 scheduled at Lincoln Financial Field Saturday and Sunday too.
Threat level: Phillies fans have waited years for this moment. The last time the team made it to the World Series was in 2009.
Flashback: In 2018, the city erupted in celebration when the Eagles made it to the Super Bowl — with thousands gathering in parts of the city and some climbing greased up light poles.
What to watch: Huertas said police will be in contact with local businesses, advising them on how to prepare for "potential events" in their corridors.
- The police department is also evaluating patrols for the weekend.
Zoom in: Officers in the 15th Police District in Northeast Philly put out warnings earlier this week for the potential of unruly celebrations, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported.
- Police asked residents and businesses on Cottman and Frankford Avenues to pull down and lock grates and remove anything outside their buildings.
- Bars were asked to sell drinks in plastic containers rather than glass.
- Police warned open-container laws also would be enforced, per the letter.
What they're saying: Mike Harris, executive director of the South Street Headhouse District, told Axios that the business district has not put out recommendations itself but would follow any directives from police.
- "We're not advising businesses anything other than they would do on a normal Saturday," he said.
