New concert pass gets you into nearly every show at 3 Philly venues

A golden age for music fans is here.

What's happening: A trio of Philly concert venues are offering passes that will get you into most shows from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.

Passes for the Theatre of Living Arts and Fillmore Philadelphia are $79.

The Foundry, a club within the Fillmore, has a pass for $59.

Details: The "Club Pass" offerings went on sale Monday and they're available for purchase through the end of the month, while supplies last.

To redeem your membership, go to the concert venue's box office with your photo ID the night of the show you want to attend. No reservations required.

Shows include Duckwrth on Oct. 12 at the Foundry, Noah Cyrus on Oct. 20 at the Theatre of Living Arts and PJ Morton on Oct. 30 at the Fillmore.

Zoom out: Live Nation, which owns and operates the three concert halls, also has pitched its Club Pass for venues across the nation.

Plus: For $299, you can attend shows at any of Live Nation’s venues through the end of the year.

Pro tip: Act fast! Each venue has a limited number of passes available.

💭 Mike's thought bubble: I hope the Club Pass is more successful than than the financially troubled MoviePass, which just rebooted this month on an invite-only basis.