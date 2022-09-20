16 mins ago - Business

New concert pass gets you into nearly every show at 3 Philly venues

Mike D'Onofrio
Duckwrth
Duckwrth performs at Lollapalooza in Chicago on July 30. Photo: Barry Brecheisen/WireImage via Getty

A golden age for music fans is here.

What's happening: A trio of Philly concert venues are offering passes that will get you into most shows from Oct. 1 through Dec. 31.

Details: The "Club Pass" offerings went on sale Monday and they're available for purchase through the end of the month, while supplies last.

Zoom out: Live Nation, which owns and operates the three concert halls, also has pitched its Club Pass for venues across the nation.

  • Plus: For $299, you can attend shows at any of Live Nation’s venues through the end of the year.

Pro tip: Act fast! Each venue has a limited number of passes available.

💭 Mike's thought bubble: I hope the Club Pass is more successful than than the financially troubled MoviePass, which just rebooted this month on an invite-only basis.

