A revamped MoviePass is coming back this Labor Day

MoviePass, the once-popular movie subscription program and one of media’s biggest flameouts, is moving forward with its comeback and says it will launch a new beta service on or around Labor Day.

Why it matters: Movie theater attendance has rebounded — but the explosion of streaming options coupled with the health crisis has changed moviemaking, and watching, permanently, Axios’ Hope King and Herb Scribner report.

Details: The new MoviePass beta app will be accessible by invite only by joining a waitlist that will be available starting at 9am ET Thursday, according to the website.

The waitlist will offer “priority access to the service” and will be open for five days.

The website says those who join the limited waitlist will also get 10 friend invites.

After the waitlist is closed, the only way to join will be through an invite from a friend.

Meanwhile, the service won't be available nationwide until "on or around Sept. 5" and "markets will be launched in waves."

What they're saying: "The launch determination will be weighted on level of engagement from the waitlist in each market as well as locations of exhibition partners," MoviePass said in frequently asked questions posted to its website.

Context: The reboot is being led by original co-founder Stacy Spikes, who told Axios’ Tim Baysinger that MoviePass can lead theaters' rejuvenation.

Earlier this year, Spikes said he believes MoviePass can account for 30% of U.S. ticket sales by 2030.

During its peak in 2018, MoviePass was responsible for 4% of the overall market share.

AMC, Regal and Cinemark — the three largest chains in the U.S. — have each launched their own subscription-based offerings in the wake of MoviePass 1.0's downfall.

Flashback: MoviePass ended all subscriber services in September 2019.

MoviePass prices and movie credits to vary

There will be three pricing tiers, and MoviePass said that prices will “vary depending on each market but the general prices will be $10, $20, $30.”

Between the lines: Each level will get a certain amount of credits to be able to use toward movies each month, MoviePass said, noting more details are to come.

More from Axios: