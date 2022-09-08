August marked a record scorcher in Philadelphia

Philadelphia closed out the summer with its hottest August on record, according to National Weather Service data.

By the numbers: The average temperature was 81.3°F, overcoming the previous record in 2016 by 0.3 degrees.

That's also 4.5°F above normal for the month, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center.

Six of the 10 hottest Augusts on record in the region have happened since 2000, according to NWS.

Flashback: Heat waves hit the area this summer, keeping temperatures high for several days with little respite at night.

Plus: This past July set the second-hottest month on record.

Of note: Philly is among 36 Pennsylvania counties recently placed under a drought watch.

Residents in the affected areas are asked to reduce their water use by 5% to 10%, or by three to six gallons of water per day, according to the state.

What's ahead: In the next 30 years, Philly is estimated to experience more days when heat index temps tick above 90°, climbing to 69 days, according to a recent study from the nonprofit First Street Foundation.