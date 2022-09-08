1 hour ago - News

August marked a record scorcher in Philadelphia

Mike D'Onofrio
Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Philadelphia closed out the summer with its hottest August on record, according to National Weather Service data.

By the numbers: The average temperature was 81.3°F, overcoming the previous record in 2016 by 0.3 degrees.

Flashback: Heat waves hit the area this summer, keeping temperatures high for several days with little respite at night.

Of note: Philly is among 36 Pennsylvania counties recently placed under a drought watch.

  • Residents in the affected areas are asked to reduce their water use by 5% to 10%, or by three to six gallons of water per day, according to the state.

What's ahead: In the next 30 years, Philly is estimated to experience more days when heat index temps tick above 90°, climbing to 69 days, according to a recent study from the nonprofit First Street Foundation.

