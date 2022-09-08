August marked a record scorcher in Philadelphia
Philadelphia closed out the summer with its hottest August on record, according to National Weather Service data.
By the numbers: The average temperature was 81.3°F, overcoming the previous record in 2016 by 0.3 degrees.
- That's also 4.5°F above normal for the month, according to the Northeast Regional Climate Center.
- Six of the 10 hottest Augusts on record in the region have happened since 2000, according to NWS.
Flashback: Heat waves hit the area this summer, keeping temperatures high for several days with little respite at night.
- Plus: This past July set the second-hottest month on record.
Of note: Philly is among 36 Pennsylvania counties recently placed under a drought watch.
- Residents in the affected areas are asked to reduce their water use by 5% to 10%, or by three to six gallons of water per day, according to the state.
What's ahead: In the next 30 years, Philly is estimated to experience more days when heat index temps tick above 90°, climbing to 69 days, according to a recent study from the nonprofit First Street Foundation.
