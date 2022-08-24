What extreme heat could look like in Philly in 30 years

Caption: Note: Shaded counties are those that will, on average, have 0.5 days or more at or above a 125F° heat index in 2053; Data: First Street Foundation; Map: Axios Visuals

Think this summer's heat wave was long?

In 30 years, Philly is estimated to experience 35% more days when heat index temps tick above 90°F, climbing to 69 days — the most in the state.

Plus: While the city is expected to have 14 days with heat index temperatures above 100° next year, that will rise to 25 by 2053.

Driving the news: Those numbers come from a new hyperlocal analysis of current and future extreme heat events recently published by the nonprofit First Street Foundation.

The report examines current and future heat risks down to the property level across the country.

The big picture: In just 30 years, climate change will cause the Lower 48 states to be a far hotter and more precarious place to be during the summer, Axios Generate co-author Andrew Freedman writes.

Zoom in: All areas of Pennsylvania will continue to see temperature increases over the next three decades.

The cluster of counties in the southwestern part of the state will see the highest spike in days exceeding 95° in 30 years, according to the report.

Chester and Lancaster are the only counties in Pennsylvania expected to see heat indexes reach 125° in 30 years.

Plus: Philly will have more consecutive days with heat index temps above 90° in 2053, going from eight next year to 12.

Zoom out: The states likely to see the greatest growth in "dangerous days," with a heat index greater than 100°, are Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Missouri and Florida, per the analysis.

