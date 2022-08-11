1 hour ago - Food and Drink
This Filipino food cart has the best cheesesteak in Philly
I'm just gonna get right to it with a hot take: the best cheesesteak in Philly isn't at any of the usual suspects but from the humble Filipino food cart Tabachoy.
- Their soy marinade makes sure the meat is flavorful and juicy, instead of the dry blandness you can get elsewhere. And it's got "chili-vin whiz" and fried shallots!
- Look, I know none of this is traditional, but it's so good I made it my birthday meal this year.
I'm telling you this because you've only got one more weekend to eat it for a while.
- Tabachoy announced this week that the cart is going to take an extended break after its Aug. 26-28 weekend run. Keep an eye on their Instagram for locations.
The good news is that the break is happening to focus on building out Tabachoy's new brick-and-mortar spot near the Italian Market, where they can sling more elevated stuff like this incredible pork monggo I had at a pop-up dinner a few months back.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.