This Filipino food cart has the best cheesesteak in Philly

I'm just gonna get right to it with a hot take: the best cheesesteak in Philly isn't at any of the usual suspects but from the humble Filipino food cart Tabachoy.

Their soy marinade makes sure the meat is flavorful and juicy, instead of the dry blandness you can get elsewhere. And it's got "chili-vin whiz" and fried shallots!

Look, I know none of this is traditional, but it's so good I made it my birthday meal this year.

I'm telling you this because you've only got one more weekend to eat it for a while.

Tabachoy announced this week that the cart is going to take an extended break after its Aug. 26-28 weekend run. Keep an eye on their Instagram for locations.

The good news is that the break is happening to focus on building out Tabachoy's new brick-and-mortar spot near the Italian Market, where they can sling more elevated stuff like this incredible pork monggo I had at a pop-up dinner a few months back.