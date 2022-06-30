Mural City Cellars, in partnership with the Fishtown Kensington Area Business Improvement District, is set to open a neighborhood-focused wine garden on Frankford Ave. in Fishtown on Thursday.

What to expect: Owners Nicholas Ducos and Francesca Galarus tell Axios that the family-friendly space will have a "homey, eclectic vibe" with about 12 wines available by the glass, beers from Human Robot and Triple Bottom and plenty of non-alcoholic options.

It plans to host events and pop-ups with other community businesses, like Monarch Yoga, Filipino food truck Tabachoy, cult favorite 1-900-ICE-CREAM and the first edition of Philly Queer Flea, in collaboration with Queer Candle Co.

"The neighborhood gave us a chance to make this space, so we want it to be beneficial not just for us, but other small businesses in the neighborhood as well," Ducos says.

The move will radically expand the space available for the winery, which so far has served customers in the 1,200-square-foot building that also functions as its production facility.

The backdrop: MCC, known for its Community Supported Winery program, first heard about the opportunity to use the space, owned by the New Kensington Community Development Corporation, on Instagram.

It beat out Tired Hands Brewing Company, which occupied the space pre-COVID, after a public feedback period.

"The support was much larger than we ever had anticipated. We're a two-person operation. We just started the business a year and a half ago," Galarus says.

"To get put in a run-up against a big brewery that has national acclaim and have the community rally behind us — this small little couple — is honestly very surprising, very endearing, very overwhelming," she adds.

If you go: 2211-17 Frankford Ave. The initial opening hours for the garden are Thursdays and Fridays from 4-10pm and Saturdays from 12-10pm. Check its Instagram for updates if there's rain in the forecast.