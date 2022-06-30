Mural City Cellars opens community-focused wine garden in Fishtown
Mural City Cellars, in partnership with the Fishtown Kensington Area Business Improvement District, is set to open a neighborhood-focused wine garden on Frankford Ave. in Fishtown on Thursday.
What to expect: Owners Nicholas Ducos and Francesca Galarus tell Axios that the family-friendly space will have a "homey, eclectic vibe" with about 12 wines available by the glass, beers from Human Robot and Triple Bottom and plenty of non-alcoholic options.
- It plans to host events and pop-ups with other community businesses, like Monarch Yoga, Filipino food truck Tabachoy, cult favorite 1-900-ICE-CREAM and the first edition of Philly Queer Flea, in collaboration with Queer Candle Co.
- "The neighborhood gave us a chance to make this space, so we want it to be beneficial not just for us, but other small businesses in the neighborhood as well," Ducos says.
- The move will radically expand the space available for the winery, which so far has served customers in the 1,200-square-foot building that also functions as its production facility.
The backdrop: MCC, known for its Community Supported Winery program, first heard about the opportunity to use the space, owned by the New Kensington Community Development Corporation, on Instagram.
- It beat out Tired Hands Brewing Company, which occupied the space pre-COVID, after a public feedback period.
- "The support was much larger than we ever had anticipated. We're a two-person operation. We just started the business a year and a half ago," Galarus says.
- "To get put in a run-up against a big brewery that has national acclaim and have the community rally behind us — this small little couple — is honestly very surprising, very endearing, very overwhelming," she adds.
If you go: 2211-17 Frankford Ave. The initial opening hours for the garden are Thursdays and Fridays from 4-10pm and Saturdays from 12-10pm. Check its Instagram for updates if there's rain in the forecast.
More Philadelphia stories
No stories could be found
Get a free daily digest of the most important news in your backyard with Axios Philadelphia.