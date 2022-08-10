Pennsylvania kids saw 27.5% jump in anxiety and depression at COVID onset

Data: Annie E. Casey Foundation; Map: Erin Davis/Axios Visuals

Pennsylvania children were diagnosed with anxiety or depression at a rate slightly above the national average at the onset of the pandemic, per a new report by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

Why it matters: The mental health crisis among children and teens is considered a national emergency by the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Ahead of a new school year and the stresses that accompany it, the report draws wider attention to an issue that's top of mind for many educators and families.

By the numbers: 13% of Pennsylvania kids — roughly 1 in 8 — received a diagnosis in 2020, up 27.5% from 2016. That outpaces a national increase of 25.5% over the same period.

Pennsylvania ranks 21st for overall child well-being based on economic, education, health and community measurements.

The big picture: Young people of color disproportionately report symptoms of anxiety or depression, Axios' Caitlin Owens reports.