Data: Sportico; Table: Axios Visuals

The Eagles are worth $4.7 billion, landing at No. 9 on Sportico's annual NFL valuations list, Axios' Jeff Tracy reports.

Why it matters: The list shows just how dominant the NFL is in the American sports landscape. There are 16 NFL franchises worth at least $4 billion — and just seven across the MLB, NBA and NHL combined.

State of play: The Eagles' value jumped by 21% last year, slightly ahead of the league average of 18%. Sportico reports the league beat out revenue expectations last year with the return of fans in full force.